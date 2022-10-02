Gina Kirschenheiter shows off brunette locks in pink cut-out dress

Gina Kirschenheiter shows off a drastic new hairstyle. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter has been blonde for all the years we’ve known her– although she has experimented with some questionable hairstyles in the past. Now, however, she’s trying out a new color.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star snapped a photo after getting all dressed up in a pink cutout dress. But, instead of her sleek blonde bob, she rocked a long brown wig with loose curls.

In the social media post, Gina said she was testing out the popular theory that says blondes have more fun.

“Let’s see who has more fun 💃💃🏽 #blondes #brunettes,” she wrote in her caption.

It’s unclear what sparked the new look but it could be for an event related to RHOC. The women are currently filming Season 17 and viewers are excited to see what they have in store.

There have been some interesting cast changes since last season with the firing of newbies Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

While some viewers felt Jen didn’t bring much to the show, many were shocked that Noella was axed given that most of the drama was centered around her.

However, the network has brought back Tamra Judge and they have also cast Taylor Armstrong– an alum from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise. The new changes will make for an interesting dynamic next season and viewers are patiently waiting for what’s to come.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Gina may have just given a sneak peek.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter goes brunette in a cutout dress

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is testing out a new hairstyle and we’re hoping it’s for an event that will play out on the show. So far though, Gina is keeping mum on the inspiration behind her new look as she didn’t explain much in the post.

The mom-of-three looked like a different person while sporting the wavy brunette wig with ash blond highlights as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Gina was all dressed up in a pink dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a large cutout detail in the front. She also showed off her legs with the thigh-high split. Gina’s makeup was a lot more dramatic than usual with long, thick lashes, dark eyeliner, and defined brows.

Gina Kirschenheiter gets feedback on her new look

The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her dramatic new look on social media and she got a lot of feedback.

Among the sea of heart-eye and flame emojis, some followers noted they “didn’t recognize” her with the new look, though that’s not necessarily a bad thing as others pointed out that Gina was looking “fabulous.”

“Oh wow!!!! Femme Fatale!!!! 🔥,” added someone else.

Another follower commented, “I love this!!! You look fabulous 😍”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

“OMG, that hair color is amazing on you!! That’s definitely your color!!!” wrote another Instagram user.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.