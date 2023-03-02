It’s been a while since we’ve seen Gina Kirschenheiter on TV, but just in case you forgot, the mom of three just issued a reminder that she’s “not basic.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star proved her point with a stylish photo posted on social media.

Gina stood out in a neon-gloved minidress with an off-shoulder, ruched details, and a tie string in the center.

She paired the dress with a dramatic leopard print coat and metallic booties.

The Bravo personality styled her sleek blonde bob in a side part, and she added a pop of color with her makeup to match her dress.

The outfit was seemingly a throwback from BravoCon, and Gina posted a clip as she twirled inside her hotel room after getting dressed.

She used a voiceover clip from The Real Housewives Dubai star Chanel Ayan, “Never, ever, ever be basic for nobody honey, shine bright, let them burn.”

Gina Kirschenheiter is not basic in her neon minidress

After posting the stylish video on Instagram, Gina got many responses to her post from people who agreed that she was definitely not basic.

“That’s right! You’re no basic B. 🔥👏,” responded one commenter.

One person wrote, “Nothing basic about you baby!❤️”

Gina’s Instagram followers also commented on the stunning outfit, with one person adding, “👏👏👏 oookkkkayyyyy!! Can I borrow this amazing coat!!!!”

Another social media user commented, “Ahhhh, love this on you. Beautiful.”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

When is the RHOC Season 17 premiere?

Bravo has not revealed a date for the Season 17 premiere, and they haven’t released a trailer yet. The cast has already wrapped filming, and fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see what the women will bring after a recent cast shakeup.

Newbies Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong were fired after one season, but the network brought back long-time cast member Tamra Judge.

Also making crossover history is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong who formed a close friendship with Tamra when they appeared on Season 2 of Real Housewives Ulitmate Girls Trip.

Tamra’s Tres Amigas are also back together as Shannon Beador is still on the cast, and Vicki Gunvalson also filmed some scenes with them.

Rounding out the Season 17 lineup is Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and her BFF Emily Simpson. There is reportedly a new face in the mix, Jennifer Pedranti– a yoga enthusiast and mom to five kids.

Jennifer is seemingly friends with Tamra, Shannon, Taylor, and Vicki based on photos posted on her Instagram page.

Gina Kirschenheiter promotes Mantra Fitness

The 38-year-old stays fit thanks to Mantra Fitness, a pilates studio with locations in Tampa, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, and Orange County– the latter of which Gina is a member.

She promoted the company on Instagram in a pink branded shirt in honor of breast cancer awareness, as they were raising funds for the cause.

“October is breast cancer awareness month and my favorite studio @mantra_fitness has a goal of providing 35 mammograms to women in need through @nbcf,” she wrote. It’s just $50 to join and you get this cute shirt, grip socks, and a raffle ticket for awesome prizes.

Mantra Fitness was founded in 2012 by Kathy Maloy, who introduced a new way of practicing pilates to residents in Sarasota, Florida, with her first studio.

This new approach combines the holistic principle of pilates with strength training, cardio, balance, and flexibility. The 50-minute classes also incorporate positive mental health.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.