Gina Kirschenheiter in yellow mini skirt seems unbothered by Kelly Dodd drama

Gina Kirschenheiter kills it in a yellow mini skirt. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter has finally found her style.

It was a rough few seasons for the younger Housewife as she navigated her hairstyle and wardrobe choices.

The reality TV star was recently spotted wearing a yellow mini skirt showing off her gorgeous legs.

Gina Kirscheheiter shows off her legs in a yellow mini skirt

Gina Kirschenheiter showed off her legs while donning a yellow mini skirt on her Instagram story. She was at an event and posed for a photo.

As she posed, she was slightly tilted, showing off her long tanned legs while wearing heels. The yellow mini skirt was pleated and paired with a long-sleeved white blouse. Her hair was straightened and parted on the side, with part of it tucked behind her ear. She was dressed for success with a side of sexy.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star tagged the Where Brains Meets Beauty podcast. She posed with host Jodi Katz. Gina did a live podcast with her to promote the launch of her book, Facing the Seduction of Success.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter is unbothered by Kelly Dodd drama

Despite no longer being a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd remains in the headlines.

After Gina Kirschenheiter posted about her kids’ “bonus mom,” followers mistook Britt for Kelly. It was an odd moment, as the women definitely resemble each other.

Rumors have surfaced that Gina may have been demoted to a “friend of” role for the upcoming Season 17, while other rumblings say she has been fired. When a follower of Kelly’s asked her how she felt about Gina’s misfortune, she took the chance to slam the RHOC star and her relationship with boyfriend Travis.

Kelly Dodd trashed Gina’s living arrangements and said that she was sure Travis would dump Gina if the rumors were true. However, there has been no confirmation about Gina Kirschenheiter’s status with the show. Various reports have been floating around about who is returning, including one that insists Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow have agreed to a Season 17 return.

Despite all of the chatter, Gina appears to be living her best life while attending events. She has found her groove in the style department for her hair and wardrobe. It didn’t hurt that she showed off her long tan legs either.