Gil Cuero shows off his massive new arm tattoo

Gil Cuero rocks new body art that pays tribute to his culture. Pic credit: Lifetime

Gil Cuero has been focused on new chapters, new beginnings, and also new tattoos after his appearance on Married at First Sight Season 13.

Gil recently gave his followers a sneak peek of his latest body art and the powerful tattoo pays homage to his heritage.

Gil Cuero shares his Afro-Latino tattoo

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Gil documented the first session of getting his new tattoo.

Gil gave viewers a glimpse into the area where he’d be getting his tattoo.

It appears this tattoo may be the final one for Gil as he wrote over the photo, “Last One *possibly.”

Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil then shared a clip of himself shirtless as he laid down for his tattoo and teased followers with a sneak peek of the massive arm tat.

Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil then revealed the results of his first session by showing off the tattoo on his muscular arm.

The large and detailed tattoo covers his shoulder and upper arm and pays tribute to his Afro-Latino culture. The tattoo features a black fist and several striking prints and patterns.

Gil wrote over the photo, “Afro-Latino Piece” and “1st Session.”

Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil Cuero gets a tattoo of his dog Hype

Gil’s Afro-Latino-inspired tattoo isn’t the only one he got recently, as the Married at First Sight Season 13 breakout star also got a tattoo of his pet.

Married at First Sight Season 13 viewers will recall that Gil had a lovable dog named Hype during the season.

Hype initially was a touchy subject between Gil and his ex-wife Myrla since Myrla wasn’t crazy about the idea of looking after a dog. However, over time Myrla grew fond of Hype and even decided to get a dog of her own after divorcing Gil.

Gil clearly has a lot of love for his dog and he chose to express that love by getting Hype’s face tattooed on his leg.

Gil recently shared a video showcasing the process of getting his tattoo that was dedicated to Hype.

The tattoo featured Hype’s adorable face with his tongue out and the text on the tattoo read, “The Great White Hype.”

Gil was clearly very satisfied with the results of his tattoos and time will tell if he decides to add any more tattoos to his body.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.