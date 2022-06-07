Gil Cuero reveals if he’s tired of ‘cyber fame’

Gil Cuero gained social media fame after Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil Cuero became a franchise fan favorite after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 13.

Gaining many followers and women interested in dating him, Gil has had to navigate being a public figure.

Recently, Gil revealed if he’s tired of his online ‘fame.’

Gil Cuero shares how he feels about newfound fame after Married at First Sight

Gil Cuero’s fans enjoy engaging with him through online Q&As, and he recently took to his Instagram stories to allow fans to ask questions again.

One of Gil’s followers wanted to know, “Aside from the new friends, are you tired of your ‘cyber’ fame?”

Gil answered, “It’s all good. Just taking it in stride.”

As one of the most popular Married at First Sight members, Gil has been able to leverage his platform into new opportunities and become an influencer of sorts. While Gil’s online fame appears primarily positive, with many men and women showing him love and admiration, he has also received a share of criticism as well.

During a past Q&A, Gil had to address fans who were upset that he said he wouldn’t date a BBW, which means a big beautiful woman.

Many MAFS viewers loved Gil’s charming personality and impressive patience and hoped he would return to television. Before Keshia Knight Pulliam took over as Afterparty host, fans had even hoped Gil would receive the MAFS after-show hosting gig.

One fan recently asked Gil, “Will we see you on our screens in the near future?”

Gil played coy with a shrug and simply answered, “Maybe.”

While Gil has said he would not do Married at First Sight again, he has appeared on several MAFS specials, so he could return to television through the MAFS franchise or an entirely different project.

Gil Cuero shares a lesson he learned for future relationships

During Gil’s Q&A, a fan asked, “What one lesson you’ve learned that can help you with your future relationship.”

Gil replied with some wisdom, “We all know communication is key, but clear communication and understanding how to properly speak with my future partner is essential.”

MAFS viewers will recall that when Gil was married to Myrla Feria, she often took offense when Gil called her ‘bougie’ and ‘high maintenance,’ viewing it as name-calling.

Gil appears to have learned that, even if he clearly means no harm by his words, it’s important in his next relationship to be even more understanding of how he speaks and communicates.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.