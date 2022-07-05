Giannina Gibelli turns up the heat in daring black outfits with Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli look completely in love. Pic credit: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann no longer have to hide their love after officially going public.

Now, fans of Blake and Giannina have been treated to loads of adorable and steamy moments between the couple.

Giannina recently showed off her impressive physique in a series of black ensembles as she supported boyfriend Blake’s DJ gigs.

Giannina Gibelli sizzles in black ensembles

Giannina Gibelli slayed in three different outfits while baring lots of skin in each one.

For the Love is Blind star’s first piece, Giannina posed in a bathroom in front of a marble bathtub while wearing a one-shouldered black swimsuit with a white wrap draped over her hips.

Giannina elevated the swimwear look with a pair of black high heels, black sunglasses, and a clutch as she posed with her brunette tresses down and effortlessly waved.

Giannina wrote over the photo, “outfit #1 Pool Party.”

For outfit number two, Giannina posed in the same bathroom, this time wearing a black dress with revealing strappy cut-outs giving a view of her bust and abdomen. Giannina paired the look with the same heels she wore in outfit number one.

Giannina wrote over the photo, “outfit #2 let’s go win some money,”

Switching to a night look, Giannina got bold in a sheer black catsuit that left little to the imagination.

Sharing a photo in the show-stopping attire to her Instagram stories, Giannina struck a confident pose while jutting out her hip.

The formfitting catsuit gave a clear view of her curves as she completed the look with a slicked back hairstyle, silver purse, and heels.

Giannina’s outfit wasn’t the only hot display during her outing; as she wrote with the photo, “outfit #3 it’s 100 degrees out so had to match the heat.”

Giannina posed with Blake in the sizzling outfit as she smothered his face with her hand. Blake appeared to be loving the affection as he smiled in the pic.

Giannina explained why she was palming Blake’s face in the corner of the photo, writing, “I touch his face like this cause I’m obsessed.”

Giannina Gibelli looks red hot in pop of color

Black wasn’t the only color Giannina Gibelli rocked during her time with Blake.

The reality star also turned up the heat in an ensemble featuring a bikini, bandana, and dramatic long-sleeve wrap that perfectly compliments her fit physique.

Giannina wrote over the photo, “today’s dj’s gf outfit.”

Showing off her face and makeup, Giannina also posed behind Blake while he DJed as she expressed joy over seeing Blake succeed.

Giannina continued to prove she’s unafraid to take risks and bare all in her stylish ensembles.

