Giannina Gibelli says her ex Damian Powers tried to ‘humiliate’ her on Love Is Blind

Giannina Gibelli is speaking out about her former Love Is Blind fiance, Damian Powers.

Giannina and Damian were one of the first couples to get engaged in Netflix’s reality TV dating experiment during Season 1.

The duo met and fell in love in the pods without ever having set eyes on each other and having only chatted through a wall.

Although Damian proposed to Giannina, and she accepted, things took a turn at the altar when Damian said, “I don’t.”

Although they eventually reconnected and tried to reconcile their romance, Giannina and Damian have gone their separate ways. Giannina is in a relationship with The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann, while it appears that Damian is still on the hunt for his happily ever after.

During a recent episode of Out of the Pods with fellow Love Is Blind alums Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati, Giannina dished on her experience on the show and her relationship with Damian.

Giannina Gibelli says Damian Powers betrayed her trust ‘over and over’

Giannina opened up about her and Damian’s appearance on After the Altar and called it a “very, very real reflection” of their relationship, which was up and down for quite some time.

“We just never met eye to eye on a lot of things, but I trusted him, even though my trust was betrayed over and over again,” Giannina shared. “I would get DMs all the time.”

Damian caught heat for his interactions on After the Altar when he reconnected with his friend, Francesca Farago, and got flirty with her while still with Giannina.

The brunette beauty told Natalie and Deepti that Damian assured her that “nothing was going on” between himself and Francesca but admitted that after watching the footage play out, she felt like a “f**king idiot.”

Damian tried out a romantic relationship with Francesca Farago on Perfect Match

Damian went on to appear during Season 1 of Perfect Match, where he matched with – you guessed it – Francesca. Initially, Francesca was hesitant about sparking a romantic relationship with her friend, but they went for it anyway.

In the long run, things didn’t work out between Damian and Francesca, and Francesca recently got engaged to TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.

Meanwhile, Damian’s Instagram activity seems to indicate that he’s still single and looking to mingle.

Seasons 1 through 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.