Giannina Gibelli reveals if she’s ready to be engaged to Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann’s relationship has been talked about for months now.

Ever since fans noticed the two were overseas together back in April, they have speculated on what their relationship was all about.

Just recently, the couple has come out and publicly shown photos and videos of themselves together.

Both Giannina and Blake have revealed they are, in fact, in a serious relationship and are both in love with one another.

The former Love Is Blind contestant, and the prior Bachelorette runner-up met and fell in love on the All Star Shore reality television show.

Now it seems as if, by going on that show, the twosome has found the love of their life in one another and are preparing for the future.

Giannina Gibelli reveals if she’s ready to get engaged

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Giannina gave her thoughts on getting engaged to Blake and whether she thought she was ready.

She claimed in the interview, “I’m definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with him.”

Giannina went on to say, “I think the feeling’s mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush. Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I’m good. This is it. This is it for me.”

When talking about Blake, Giannina declared, “If I’m having an off day or I’m stressed out about something, he’ll take the time and be like, ‘Hey, are you OK? You’re not as talkative today.’ It’s just these sweet little things that he wants to make sure that I’m happy and I’m in a good place.”

Blake Horstmann lets fans know his feelings

While on an episode of the How Men Think podcast, Blake also revealed how he feels about his girlfriend, Giannina.

He declared, “Fortunately, I did meet Giannina pretty quickly and right away we kind of hit it off, and I’m so glad we did… I’m incredibly happy right now.”

However, he did also say he was okay with taking their relationship slow due to both of their pasts with love on reality television shows.

Blake also stated, “Though I did feel love for her pretty early on, I did wait until quite a few months in to say it just because I wanted to be sure. It’s been fantastic.”

Bachelor Nation fans couldn’t be happier for the couple and only wish Blake and Giannina the best of luck with their relationship.

