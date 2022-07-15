Giannina Gibelli bares her backside in thong bikini

Giannina Gibelli shows off her bikini body. Pic credit: @gianninagibelli/Instagram

Giannina Gibelli starred in the first season of Love is Blind, but now she has found love with Bachelor Nation alum Blake Horstmann.

There has been much speculation among fans for a while, and now they have pronounced their love for one another via social media.

Viewers are just happy that they have made it Instagram official and are posting multiple photos and posts together now.

As Giannina was awaiting her time to film All Star Shore, a new reality show on Paramount Plus, she had to quarantine.

During her time quarantining, Giannina obviously had to pass the time doing something in order not to get too bored.

Thus, that time was spent reading, working out, lounging, and tanning in barely anything.

Giannina Gibelli reveals her backside in photos

On her Instagram page, Giannina posted three photos of herself. The first and third pictures are a behind view with her arms up in the air as she looks toward the ocean. She wore a thong and bared her whole backside.

In the second photo, Giannina gave a front view of her skin-toned colored string bikini as she posed for viewers with the balcony and water behind her.

She captioned her photo saying, “when I was quarantining in my hotel room before filming @allstarshoreofficial I would read my manifestation book, do balcony workouts, tan topless and order everything in room service. i lowkey loved it, it was the peace before the madness and I couldn’t of imagined how my life was going to change in the best possible way.”

Bachelor Nation fans respond to Giannina Gibelli’s photos

Kelley Flanagan was the first to comment on Giannina’s pictures and posts as she gave her four fire flame emojis.

The next viewer wrote, “the art of allowing yourself to receive… is just “BE-ing”… and that’s exactly what you were doing everything was unfolding beautifully for you before you even knew it… You know I love Abraham Hicks, and jam out on law of attraction & manifesting hehe! Love you G!”

Elyse Dehlbom, another fellow Bachelor Nation alum, exclaimed, “Seriously?! I can’t keep typing, off to do squats! [2 fire flame emojis].”

Others let Giannina know they loved what they saw, too, as they claimed things like, “Best toushy in town,” “Life is full of surprises,” and called her an “angel baby.”

One fan wanted to know what the title of her manifestation book was called so she could read it as well.

While Giannina has been a social media influencer since her stint on Love is Blind, now dating Blake, she is receiving even more fame and a surplus of followers.

Bachelor Nation only wishes the duo the best of luck in their relationship moving forward.

