Gia Giudice’s sexy vacation fashion includes mom, Teresa Giudice’s borrowed dress

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice has grown up before our very eyes, and now she’s old enough to share clothes with her mom Teresa Giudice.

Gia has been rocking one fashionable outfit after another during a recent vacation with her dad, Joe Giudice.

She also showed off a colorful dress and confessed that the stunning item actually belonged to Teresa.

That wasn’t the only gorgeous outfit that Gia wore while spending some quality time with her dad Joe. She also wore a sexy white, two-piece dress during a night out that caught out attention.

Gia Giudice stuns in dress she borrowed from her mom Teresa Giudice

Gia Giudice celebrated Teresa’s milestone 50th birthday with her several days ago, but it seems she jetted off soon after to visit Joe Giudice in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG was on her own trip to Mexico with her fiance Luis and friends as she continued her birthday celebration. However, her eldest daughter Gia made sure to spend some quality time with her dad outside of the U.S.

Joe was deported from the U.S to his home country of Italy following his prison sentence for fraud.

However, he later relocated to the Bahamas, making it easier for family and friends to visit him. His four girls have been there to see their dad many times, but it seems Gia made a solo trip to the island a few days ago.

Joe has shared several posts on social media of their time together, and so has Gia– who days ago shared a photo while out with her dad and his friends.

She also posted a gorgeous photo clad in a long colorful dress complete with a matching handbag as she posed for a mirror selfie and revealed that the dress once belonged to her mom.

“Thank God for @Teresa Giudice clothes,” wrote Gia in the photo from her Instagram Story.

Gia Giudice rocks a belly-baring two-piece outfit while on vacation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star put on quite a fashion show during her trip to the Bahamas, and she shared another memorable look on her Instagram Story.

During another night out with her dad, Gia showed a lot of skin in a skimpy white two-piece outfit which she dressed up with high heels.

Gia posted a mirror selfie which showed her in a stylish belly-baring crop top with tie string details and a matching frilly white skirt.

The outfit seemed perfect for Gia’s Caribbean getaway, and it is very reminiscent of her personal style.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.