Gia Giudice wears a skimpy cutout dress at her sister’s dance competition 

Gia Giudice supports her youngest sister Audriana Giudice. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice was on big sister duty at her sister Audriana’s recent dance performance and she rocked a stylish cutout dress for the occasion.

Audriana is the youngest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The 13-year-old just had a dance competition in Hollywood, Florida, and Gia was there to support her sibling. She shared a photo posing with Audriana after the competition and noted how proud she was of the teenager.

Gia Giudice wears a skimpy cutout dress for her sister’s dance competition

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a proud big sister after Audriana took the stage at the American Dance Awards where she placed in the top 15.

Gia dedicated an Instagram post to her younger sibling as they posed for a photo together.

“My little baby I am so beyond proud of you and I am so grateful to experience these moments with you!” wrote Gia. “You are so incredibly talented and make me smile ear to ear every time I watch you dance! my little rockstar! proud big sis moment.”

The photo showed Gia clad in a floral outfit while backstage with her sister. The 21-year-old showed off lots of skin in a flowy spaghetti strap dress that featured stylish side cutouts. The dress also had a peephole at the front and high side slits.

Gia went for a soft glam look and wore her hair in a stylish middle part with soft curls skimming her shoulders. As for Audriana, she wore a dark blue silk dress with dramatic eye makeup and bright red lips.

Gia and Audriana had their arms around each other for the photo and shared a similar pose, each with one hand on the hip.

Gia and Teresa Giudice support Audriana at dance competition

Gia wasn’t the only one front and center to support Audriana at the American Dance Awards, her mom Teresa Giudice was there as well.

Teresa shared a photo with Audriana dressed in her dance outfit– a sparkly purple and black ensemble.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-four kept it casual in black as she posed backstage with her youngest child who’s now all grown up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also wrote a message for her youngest daughter and noted how proud she was of Audriana’s hard work. In the hashtag, she also noted that Audriana placed in the top 15.

“I am so proud, I can barely find the words! My youngest put so much time and dedication into her dance, day in and day out. I’m so lucky to be her mom!” wrote Teresa. “Love you to the moon and back baby girl! “

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.