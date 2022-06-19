Gia Giudice stuns in lowcut minidress for housewarming

Gia Giudice stuns on floral mini dress.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice got all dressed in a floral mini dress for a housewarming party at her new home.

The 21-year-old and her three younger sisters are now a blended family– living with their mom Teresa Giudice along with her fiance Luis Ruelas and his sons.

Teresa and her girls opened up about the big change on RHONJ as they got emotional about moving out of their childhood home.

The Giudice family has been living in the NJ mansion since they started the show, and the girls had happy memories of being there with their dad Joe Giudice before his arrest and deportation.

However, now that Teresa has moved on she wants to create new memories with her blended family.

In 2021 Luis and Teresa bought a $3.3 million home and they moved in a few months ago, but recently held a housewarming for their friends and family.

Gia Giudice rocks floral mini for housewarming

Gia Giudice got all dressed up to show off her new home and as usual, she did not disappoint.

The reality TV personality brightened up the party in a colorful floral mini and nude heels that showed off her legs. The trendy pink and yellow dress featured a plunging neckline and a corseted waist with delicate tie-string details on the sleeves.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave us a good look at her outfit by posting several photos on Instagram. Gia accessorized her spring-ready ensemble with lots of jewelry and wore her hair long and loose with large curls cascading down her shoulders.

Gia had a huge smile on her face as she posed for photos with friends and family and in one image she had a cute moment with her mom, Teresa.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas enjoy housewarming before their wedding

Teresa and Luis have a lot going on right now as their wedding day looms closer. However, the couple entertained their friends and family with a “love bubble” themed housewarming party over the weekend.

The phrase was used by Teresa last season as her castmate Margaret Josephs questioned Luis’s past and the OG accused her of trying and pop their love bubble.

The pair decked out their fabulous new home with gold and white balloons along with signs that read “love bubble.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was just as stylish as Gia for the event in a tight cutout pink dress that showed off her toned abs.

Meanwhile, Gia had her mom’s back and issued a reminder about Luis and Teresa’s love bubble in her Instagram post as well.

“Don’t f*** with the love bubble as Tre would say,” wrote Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.