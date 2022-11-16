Gia Giudice wears a plunging top for a night out. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice is enjoying her time in the Bahamas with her dad Joe Giudice, and they recently enjoyed a stylish night out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a green top that would not be ideal for the fall weather in the U.S right now, with everyone bundling up in boots and sweaters.

However, it was perfect for the tropical climate, and Gia took full advantage of the warm weather in her skimpy outfit.

After getting all dressed up, she snapped a mirror selfie in her bathroom and posted the photo on social media. Gia wore a spaghetti-strap top that featured a plunging neckline, a tie string below the bust, and a split hem.

She paired the top with white skintight jeans and wore a gold necklace with a matching bracelet and several rings.

The 21-year-old kept her makeup simple and had her hair parted in the middle with long layers down her shoulders, showing brown roots and blonde tips.

The photo was posted on Gia’s Instagram Story and she captioned it “baha 💚.”

RHONJ star Gia Giudice stylish in a green top

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got all dressed up in her green top to enjoy dinner with her dad Joe Giudice.

Gia and two of her sisters flew out to the Bahamas a few days ago to spend some quality time with their dad, and they’ve been having a lot of fun.

The eldest Giudice sister recently enjoyed a day at the beach clad in a skimpy blue bikini.

Gia’s latest adventure involved a dinner date with her dad and he snapped a photo and posted it on his Instagram Story. The image showed Joe holding the camera and smiling as Gia stood beside him inside the restaurant.

Pic credit: @joe.giudice/@_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice enjoys movie night with Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been enjoying her daddy-daughter time while in the Bahamas. After recently enjoying a night out, Joe and Gia decided to stay in and relax while watching. movie.

Joe posted a video inside his living room as they got ready to watch a movie and we managed to get a screengrab from his post.

It showed Gia comfortably clad in a black oversized t-shirt and dark grey joggers with socks as she laid back on the large couch with her feet propped up.

Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Gia had her hair in a high bun and appeared to be working on her laptop as she waited for the movie to start.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.