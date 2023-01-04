Gia Giudice strikes a pose in knitted crop top while Teresa Giudice rocks cutout dress

Gia Giudice poses with mom Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice and her mom Teresa Giudice brought their A-game during a recent trip to Tulum, Mexico.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG posted a slew of fashionable outfits including one in a colorful cutout dress while posing with her four girls.

Her eldest daughter Gia stood out in the group photo clad in a stunning green ensemble.

The 21-year-old opted for a knitted crop top with long sleeves and a strappy cutout detail in the front. She paired that with a maxi skirt that rested snugly on her hips and hugged her curves

Gia added sandals to the casual vacation getup and styled her long hair in loose waves flowing down her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photo posted on Teresa’s Instagram page, the mom of four stood in the middle with two girls on either side, dressed in their colorful vacation outfits.

Gia stood to the right of her mom while posing with one hand on her hip and giving a shy smile.

Gia Giudice and her mom Teresa stun in all-white dresses

Teresa opted for a pink and red dress with side cutouts and a plunging neckline as she enjoyed a night out with her girls in Mexico.

The 50-year-old had her hair pulled back in a neat ponytail and she had a big smile on her face — clearly enjoying the family getaway.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted another photo from an all-white party in Tulum and she looked gorgeous in a plunging white dress with high slits in the front.

Teresa’s two youngest opted for minidresses but Gia wore a floor-length dress similar to Teresa’s.

The budding fashion designer posed with one leg forward showing off the thigh-high slits in the front of her outfit. The dress had a halter back with tie strings around the waist.

Gia and Teresa were twinning in their white outfits during the New Year’s Eve party held on the beach.

“White Party New Year’s Eve 2023,” Teresa captioned the post.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice partners with Aviclear

Gia Giudice looked gorgeous on vacation and that’s because she’s been working on her acne-prone skin. A few months ago the reality TV personality partnered with Aviclear and gave her followers a look at her skin without makeup showing the red bumps and scars caused by acne flare-ups.

Back in November, Gia brought followers along for her first of three treatments required for Aviclear, and she recently gave a skin update after her second visit.

In the video, Gia showed the improvements to her skin so far and raved about the results.

“I have been trying something new to get long term results that I haven’t been able to get with other acne treatments. The treatment is called @AviClear, the first-and-only FDA cleared laser for mild to severe acne,” said Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she was “impressed” with the transformation.

With only one session left to go, Gia noted that she “can’t wait,” to see what her skin will look like “after all three treatment sessions!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.