Gia Giudice strikes a poolside pose while in the Bahamas with her dad

Gia Giudice jetted off to the Caribbean for some fun and relaxation, and she recently posted a stylish poolside photo from her island home.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s latest getaway is well-deserved because the budding lawyer just graduated from Rutgers University.

Gia’s dad Joe Giudice, who now resides in the Bahamas following his deportation in 2019, had to miss that monumental event.

However, the 22-year-old had many people cheering her on as her mom Teresa Giudice, stepdad Luis Ruelas and his boys, and Gia’s three sisters were all in attendance.

However, Joe wasn’t left out for too long as the proud graduate soon left the US to go and spend some time with her dad.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first thing that Gia did after she arrived in the country was to change into her bikini for some pool-time fun.

Gia Giudice strikes a stylish poolside pose in the Bahamas

Gia’s last year in college was very busy, as she had her final year classes and two internships on her plate. But now, Gia can relax, that is, until it’s time for law school.

The eldest Giudice daughter has been posting snaps from her vacation, including a recent poolside post.

The photos shared on Instagram showed her clad in a high-cut, two-piece bikini that featured a playful print.

In the first snap, Gia posed poolside while rocking a pair of white sunglasses, and in the next photo, she was standing in the large pool with the water up to her knees.

The reality TV personality had no words for her post, and she simply added, “🧡🍊” in the caption.

Gia also shared another post on TikTok after she arrived at her dad’s home in the Bahamas.

“How do you live your life with your father deported?” wrote Gia in the video as she showed a happy clip with Joe and his friends.

“We have a great frikin time,” she added.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is now a university graduate

Meanwhile, Gia has a lot to celebrate these days because she is now an official university graduate.

The former Rutgers University student shared photos from her graduation and captioned the post, “Thank you Rutgers for the years I will never forget❤️🎓.”

After sharing the proud moment she got a slew of congratulatory messages from her followers.

“Congratulations Gia. 🙌. You should be very proud of yourself. Great job,” said one commenter.

“Congrats Gia! You’ve got a bright future ahead of you ❤️” said someone else.

One person wrote, “On your grown woman ish. Congrats on graduating.”

Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Someone added, “Congratulations on your graduation!! Love seeing you girls spending time with your dad and his family. I’m sure you’re going places!!!!! ❤️”

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.