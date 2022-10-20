Gia Giudice stuns in a blue minidress. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice had fun at BravoCon, and we recently got a closer look at one of her outfits.

Gia’s stylist Lina Kidis shared a photo of her in a striking blue dress that showed off her toned legs as she struck a pose outdoors.

The 21-year-old had a big smile on her face as she clutched her expensive designer bag and posed on the sidewalk. Gia wore the body-hugging outfit during the busy weekend, where she chatted it up with fans of the show and other Bravolebrities.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star felt confident in her blue mini dress as she posed for a photo in NYC.

Gia’s outfit featured a slanted neck with long sleeves and ruched details in the front. It had a tie-string at the hem and neck, and Gia paired the dress with pointy knee-high boots and a tiny black Balenciaga bag.

To complete the ensemble, Gia opted for dark eye makeup and nude lips, but instead of her usual long flowy hairdo, the Bravolebrity styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Gia Giudice strikes a pose in a blue minidress

After her stylist posted the image, Gia also shared the photo on Instagram, showing off two other outfits.

In another photo, Gia had her hair in voluminous curls down her shoulders while donning a shimmery brown minidress with matching brown boots.

“And that’s a wrap bravocon✨,” Gia captured the post.

However, Teresa and Gia didn’t just turn up at the event to show off their style. They also had a lot to say about their lives when they took the stage. The pair joined RHOSLC star Meredith Marks and her son on a panel, and Gia gushed about her new stepdad, Luis Ruelas.

The eldest Giudice sister told the audience that she loves her mom’s new husband and confessed that he treats her and her sisters like his own.

Gia Giudice opens up about her stepdad Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star gushed about her stepdad during a panel discussion at BravoCon after Luis noted that viewers may not know that he’s a “genuine, kind, caring human being.”

Gia agreed with the sentiment and chimed in, “I swear he really does treat us like we’re his own. He does everything for me.”

“I went on a Europe trip literally this summer with my sister Gabriella and Luis pursued the entire thing,” she continued. “It was the best experience of my entire life and he really does the world for us and I really couldn’t ask for a better stepdad.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.