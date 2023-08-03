Gia Giudice shows her best angles in bikini-clad photos from Greece

Gia Giudice had the perfect attire for her vacation in Mykonos, Greece, as she rocked a slew of bikinis during the trip.

The stylish star showed off some model poses as she enjoyed the stunning beaches and some poolside fun with her younger sister Milania.

The 17-year-old was roommates with her big sister during the vacation, and they had some extra bonding time getting ready together and capturing some of the cute moments on camera.

The duo alongside their sisters Gabriella, and Audriana joined their mom Teresa Giudice and their stepdad Luis Ruelas on a family vacation to celebrate the couple’s anniversary.

Luis’ eldest son also made the trip, and Gia’s longtime boyfriend Christian Carmichael accompanied them as well.

The family has since returned to the US after a week of fun, but during the trip, Gia gave us some memorable fashion moments.

Bikini-clad Gia Giudice shows her best angles in poolside snaps

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a few snapshots of her time in Greece, and she had the most beautiful views for her swimsuit photos.

In one photo Gia rocked a blue bikini and white sunglasses as she posed poolside.

She had one foot pointed forward and a hand on her hip as she gave us a side view, and we spotted a large cruise ship and a megayacht in the background.

In another photo, the newly minted college graduate opted for a pink and white striped bikini, as she posed at the entrance of a cave.

One photo also showed Gia and her sister Milania sitting poolside dressed in matching white robes and sunglasses as they enjoyed the stunning views.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice raves about ‘amazing’ family vacation

After a fun week in Mykonos, Greece, the family has now returned home to New Jersey.

Teresa shared a slew of snapshots from her trip with her 2.3 million Instagram followers and raved about the great time that they had.

The first photo showed the mom of four posing on the beach with her girls as they smiled for the snap. She also posted a photo with her eldest stepson Louie jr as they enjoyed a day out at Mykonos hot spot, Scorpios.

“This past week with you guys was amazing! Loved every moment we spent together and every memory we’ve created for a lifetime!” wrote the 51-year-old in her post.

“Miss you guys and already planning our next adventure together as a family ❤️ LOVE you all so much TANTI TANTI BACI,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.