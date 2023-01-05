Gia Giudice models stylish outfits in Mexico. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice has been exploring the world, and her latest travels saw her in Tulum, Mexico, with her family and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been sharing photos from the exotic vacation, and her latest snaps included some fashionable garbs during her time away.

Gia spent a lot of her time at the beach, so it’s not surprising that she also included a few bikini-clad photos.

In the first image, she wore a brown bikini with a tie string in the front underneath a white knit coverup while sitting poolside.

Gia also wore a stylish Fendi visor–although critics might question if it’s authentic given that her mom Teresa Giudice was just called out for allegedly wearing a fake Chanel bikini.

“brb, busy exploring the world💛,” she captioned the Instagram post.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice strikes a pose in a floral bikini

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a few other images in the carousel, including one of her in a floral bikini surrounded by lush greenery.

The photo showed Gia standing with one leg in front of the other –mirroring Teresa’s recent poolside pose as she showed off a tiny black bikini.

However, Gia opted for a grey and white checkered print two-piece covered in blue flowers and styled with a layered gold necklace and stacks of beige and gold bracelets.

She added a hat to the outfit as her long hair flowed down her back.

The 21-year-old also posted another bikini photo as she stood under a shower, likely washing the sand from her hair. In that snap, she opted for a bandeau-style bikini with a high cut in a shimmery burgundy color.

In the last photo, Gia gave a smile to the camera while clad in a black bikini and a sheer coverup as she posed on a swing with the sand beneath her feet.

Gia Giudice promotes GG X Hazel

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is a budding fashion designer with her own brand g.g.est.2001.

However, she has also joined forces with Hazel Boutique –not only modeling and promoting their clothing but collaborating with them on her latest design.

Gia recently debuted a cropped gray sweater with GG X Hazel displayed on the front in pink as she showed followers the item can be styled in different ways.

In the clip posted on Instagram, she wore the gray sweater with a plaid mini skirt and pink cowgirl boots. Then she switched things up for a more casual look opting for oversized jeans and sneakers.

“GG x Hazel plaid crewneck [black heart] just dropped online [black heart] available for preorder // hazelboutique.com,” noted Gia in her post.

The item is currently available on the Hazel Boutique website for $62 and with other things from Gia’s clothing line.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.