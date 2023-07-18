Gia Giudice says it’s a ‘red hot summer’ as she models trendy bikini

If you’ve been feeling the heat this summer, you’re not the only one because Gia Giudice is also trying to cool down.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star just enjoyed a day at the pool, and she rocked a red bikini that was sure to turn heads.

Gia is a spokesperson for White Fox Boutique, and she recently got a major clothing haul from the brand, which she has been promoting heavily on social media.

The stylish bikini was one of the many pieces included in the package, and the newly minted graduate finally got a chance to wear the two-piece.

Gia didn’t need an exotic trip to the Bahamas to rock the swimwear because her large backyard pool was more than enough.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She recently went for a dip, and her younger sister Milania captured the moment on camera.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice cools down in a red hot bikini

The RHONJ star posted a photo online as she modeled her new swimsuit.

“Red hot summer in @White Fox Boutique ❤️☀️Use my code: GIATIKTOK #whitefox #whitefoxboutique,” she captioned the post.

The TikTok video showed Gia looking quite glam, with her hair styled in sleek curls while wearing gold jewelry, as she modeled the string bikini that featured a hipster style with tie strings at the side.

Gia was standing in the pool, and as the camera started rolling, she walked towards the camera and put on a pair of sunglasses.

The 22-year-old then struck a pose when she got out of the pool to give her followers a good look at her poolside attire.

Meanwhile, we spotted Gia’s 17-year-old sister Milania Giudice in the comments during a very sisterly moment.

“I took this for u mad asl but U LOOK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Milania.

Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Meanwhile, that’s not the only bikini that Gia has rocked this week; she just enjoyed a beach day with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

The young couple looked like modern-day Barbie and Ken as they posed on the sand while in their own little world. Gia donned a similar style two-piece as her recent red hot number but with a trendy print.

Gia Giudice models denim on denim

Gia is trying to step up her modeling game, and she gave us denim-on-denim vibes in a recent Instagram post.

This was another promo for White Fox Boutique, but this time she opted for a cropped denim jacket with matching high-waist pants and heels.

The video showed the Bravo personality as she strutted towards the camera, then paused and posed with both hands on her hips.

“when in doubt, wear denim ✨ @whitefoxboutique Use Code: GIA for 15% off. #whitefox #whitefoxboutique,” Gia captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.