Gia Giudice rocks yellow crop top and miniskirt for last night in Mexico

Gia Giudice recently spent a week in Tulum, Mexico for a family vacation, but now it’s time to head back to the U.S.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been showing off one stylish outfit after another on social media, and for her last night in Mexico, she opted for a stunning miniskirt and matching crop top.

In another one of her “get ready with me” videos, Gia gave her TikTok followers a look at her process of doing her hair and makeup before getting dressed for the occasion.

“grwm last night of fam vaca💛,” she captioned the post.

At the end of the video, she showed off her stunning outfit a yellow miniskirt with a slanted waist and a cutout detail at the side with a metal ring.

She paired it with a matching long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her toned abs. It featured a large cutout in the center with two rings weaved into the design, mirroring the one on her skirt.

Gia added a layered gold necklace and a gold bracelet, and she also had her hair styled in a side braid.

Gia Giudice matches her boyfriend in yellow

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wasn’t the only one rocking yellow for the last night in Mexico, as her boyfriend Christian Carmichael was clad in the same color.

After getting dressed, Gia showed a quick look at Christian in a yellow T-shirt as he fixed his hair in the mirror.

“We’re matching,” Gia noted in the clip, which started off with the 21-year-old in casual clothes with a bare face.

She went through her makeup routine on camera before getting dressed at the very end of the almost three-minute video. After quickly showing her outfit and hairstyle, she was off to enjoy a final family dinner with her mom, Teresa Giudice, her stepdad Luis Ruelas, his eldest son, and Gia’s siblings.

After enjoying Christmas at home, they left for the quick getaway and kicked off the new year in Mexico as one big happy blended family.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice recommends Island Spa Sauna

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been enjoying the holiday season, and before she jetted off to Mexico, she enjoyed a relaxing day at Island Spa Sauna.

Gia took her 875k followers to the spa with her in a video shared online as she spent the day enjoying some of the services offered at the Jersey-based establishment while highly recommending the company.

“I had the best visit at @islandspasauna, highly recommended!” noted Gia in an Instagram post. “Don’t forget that you can still get a total of 15% off their gift cards by using my code GiaIsland at checkout. Head over to their page to learn more!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.