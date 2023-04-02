Gia Giudice took some well-needed time from her busy college life to enjoy spring break, and not surprisingly, she was extra fashionable for the getaway.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recorded some of her most stylish moments from the trip and posted them on social media.

She first shared a snap from the airport and told her followers, “Come with me on spring break, White Fox edition.”

The clip featured the 22-year-old in a series of outfits, seemingly taken at different times throughout her trip.

The first outfit was a strapless corset in a tropical print paired with jeans. There were some swimwear options in the mix as well, the first being a blue bikini that she rocked last month while wearing a new braid style.

In another snap, Gia modeled a colorful three-piece swimsuit, which included a long-sleeved coverup with a matching bandeau top, and high-waist bikini bottoms. Her final outfit from the brand was an oversized, gray sweatsuit.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is a White Fox brand partner

Gia sported the stunning pieces in the clip, and captioned the Instagram post, “spring break feat @whitefoxboutique 😍🛍️ Discount Code: GIA #whitefoxboutique #whitefox.”

White Fox is a popular Australian brand with 1.9 million followers on their Instagram page — more than Gia’s 892,000 Instagram followers.

However, the stylish pieces are very much consistent with Gia’s style, so it’s not surprising that she’s now a brand partner for the company.

The online boutique sells dresses, loungewear, swimwear, accessories, tops, activewear, and shoes and their clothing sizes range from XXS to 2XL.

The products are made exclusively in-house and while the items are sold on the website and shipped worldwide, they also have luxe showrooms in Sydney and Los Angeles.

The prices range from roughly $10 — for sale items — and go up to a little over $100.

Gia Giudice gets bashed for being a social media influencer

Gia often gets heat whenever she promotes brands online, and her latest ad for White Fox was no exception.

Several people in the comment section, chided Gia for the brand promotion, with one person writing, “Shut up with all of this selling.”

“Opportunist at every turn!! Be a young woman and do your own thing without trying to sell something or be something that your not!” said one Instagram user.

Another harsh critic added, “You should have RESPECT for yourself as s Woman!!!! And get a REAL JOB instead of Social Media Skank!!!!”

The criticism continued with one person saying, “Omg. Go be a teenager. Get a real job…”

“Definitely NOT model material please just get a college education and a degrees 🙄,” added someone else.

To be fair, Gia is getting a college education, and since she’s in her final year at Rutgers university, that degree is not too far off. Furthermore, the budding lawyer is currently doing two internships and plans to attend law school after graduation.

In the meantime, however, Gia is taking full advantage of the perks that come with being a reality TV star. That includes getting free stuff and promoting companies online, and who could blame her?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.