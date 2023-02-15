Gia Giudice reveals emotional and unheard stories from mom Teresa’s wedding day

Loyal Bravo viewers celebrated the long-awaited wedding of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas, which took place in August of 2022.

Joined by her four beautiful daughters — Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13 — Teresa became a literal Housewife once more, joining her family with Luis’ two sons.

Gia has always stood as her mom’s biggest cheerleader and best friend and was proud to be Teresa’s Maid of Honor on her big day.

The oldest Giudice daughter has opened up about the behind-the-scenes details of the emotional day and let fans in on the private moments of her mom’s opulent nuptials, which took place in New Jersey.

Although the wedding was full of love and happiness, Gia admitted there were times that she was admiring Teresa’s strength, especially when her mom had to walk down the aisle alone.

Gia shared the moments of the wedding that she will never forget, and the joy she felt watching her mom start a new life despite the intense family drama.

RHONJ: Gia Guidice said Teresa showed so much strength on her wedding day

With her father passing and her brother not showing up for her wedding, Teresa walked down the aisle alone, and Gia was moved by her mom’s perseverance.

“There’s not many women that could say they walked down the aisle alone,” Gia said, adding that she would have been freaking out if she was in the same situation. Gia admitted that she would never forget the feeling of the church doors opening and seeing her mom walk out.

Gia also revealed that she offered to give her mom away, but Teresa said she felt she could do it on her own and admitted that she “looked so beautiful and so seamless doing it.”

The Rutgers senior planning to attend law school also loved helping Teresa with her dress, calling the moment “really, really beautiful.”

Gia Giudice said her family is more ‘evolved’ in Season 13

The new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has just begun, and Gia spilled a few details on her family’s journey this time around. She admitted that she wanted Teresa’s storyline to go beyond the troubles she has with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, saying the issue is “just so old.”

Gia said that her mom and sisters have evolved more in Season 13 and are more mature and not so reactive. She also revealed that she feels the issues between her mom and her uncle, who is also Gia’s godfather, continued for so long because Teresa really wanted reconciliation with Joe and Melissa.

She also said that her mom’s wedding made her family realize that they needed to focus on their immediate family and let go of the past. Gia remains close with her cousins, Antonia, Gino, and Joey, despite the differences between their parents.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.