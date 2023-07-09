Gia Giudice is red hot in string bikini for summer try-on haul

Gia Giudice is a social media influencer, and she recently got a slew of new summer outfits from one of her brand partners.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star modeled the stylish pieces for her followers, and there were some skimpy bikinis in the mix.

Gia spends a lot of time at the beach in the Bahamas, and she just modeled a fiery red two-piece that will be perfect for the Caribbean.

The 22-year-old has been booked and busy these past few days as she was a special guest at Gigante Restaurant’s all-white party in New York for the Fourth of July weekend.

Gia’s next stop was a fancy yacht party, where she rocked a crop top and body-hugging skirt and gave us goddess vibes in the chic, white ensemble.

We’ll have to wait and see what event Gia has coming up, but we know one thing, she’s going to look amazing thanks to her latest summer haul.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice models a fiery red bikini in a try-on haul

The Bravo personality was excited to try on her new summer haul from White Fox, and she posted the video on TikTok and raved about the stylish outfits as she tried on each item.

“White Fox just sent me an amazing package with all their summer favorites, and I can’t wait to show you guys what I got,” said Gia in the clip.

She tried first tried on a black corset top, which came in handy since she planned to rock the outfit for “dinner tonight.”

However, it was the fiery red bikini that caught our attention because we know how much the RHONJ loves going to the beach.

The red hot two-piece featured a hipster bottom with tie strings at the side and a textured material with a checkered pattern. She paired that with nude sunglasses and noted that it was perfect “to go lay by the pool.”

She tried on an orange bikini in the video as well, and she also modeled black cargo pants, a colorful summer dress, a purple sweatpant with a matching oversize t-shirt, and a few other pieces ideal for the summer.

“@White Fox Boutique Summer Haul! 😍 Use My Code: GIATIKTOK #whitefoxboutique #whitefox,” Gia captioned the post.

Gia Giudice gets rave reviews on her hot summer outfits

Gia shares a lot of try-on hauls and get ready with me videos on TikTok and her followers are loving her content.

After posting the White Fox Haul, she got a slew of compliments about the fashionable pieces.

“The outfits were 🔥🔥🔥 loving the content lately!” said one commenter.

Another person added, “Gorgeous.”

One TikTok follower wrote, “Literally everything looks so beautiful on you, but the first outfit is my favorite.”

Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

One commenter said she “loved” Gia’s black cargo pants from the try-on haul

Someone else also commented on her peach bikini and wrote, “The peach looks amazing on you!!!😍.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.