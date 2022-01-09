Gia Giudice is pretty in a pink bikini on Bahamas trip with dad Joe Giudice

Gia Giudice stuns in pink bikini. Pic credit:@_giagiudice/Instagram

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice is living her best life after turning 21 and she’s celebrating in the most fashionable way possible.

It might seem a little odd to viewers who’ve been watching the Bravo personality on TV with her mom since she was a little girl. However, the once outspoken little toddler has blossomed into an intelligent young adult and a stylish one at that!

The daughter of RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice recently sported a pretty pink bikini while enjoying some father-daughter bonding in the Bahamas.

Gia has been having a blast celebrating her birthday over the weekend and sharing photos on social media.

Gia Giudice stuns in pretty pink bikini

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is officially an adult and she’s been enjoying adulthood.

Gia recently shared a photo on Instagram and showed off her tan skin from soaking in the Caribbean sun. Teresa and Joe Giudice’s eldest daughter took the photo while spending time in Nassau, Bahamas with her dad, Joe Giudice.

In the photo, Gia was clad in a pretty pink bikini and she showed off her natural curls after apparently taking a dip in the sea.

However, judging by the caption, the newly minted 21-year-old was more focused on the wildlife.

“Look at the little hermit crab,” wrote Gia in her caption alongside the photos, and in the third slide, the tiny crab could be seen settled on the sand.

Gia Giudice’s expensive bikini is vintage Christian Dior

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star didn’t tag the brand of her stunning two-piece bikini, but if you’re planning to cop one it will cost you a pretty penny.

Gia was sporting a Christian Dior pink monogram string bikini in her Instagram photo and it’s not easy to find online because well, it’s vintage.

The stunning two-piece features Dior’s signature monogram print and it has an adjustable fit.

There are lots of replicas being sold online but if you do manage to get your hands on an authentic version just know that it won’t come cheap.

The cheapest one we could find was a similar version in a lighter shade of pink selling for $825 online.

While Gia continues to enjoy becoming an official adult, her mom Teresa Giudice has been posting a slew of birthday messages on Instagram.

One of Teresa’s sweet messages reads, “To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place.”



“Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday, baby,” she added.

The OG also shared a few other birthday photos and messages in honor of her eldest daughter.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.