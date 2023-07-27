Gia Giudice is a real-life Barbie in pink bikini for Mykonos getaway

If it’s one thing you can count on from Teresa Giudice and her family, is that they are going to jet off on a family vacation.

Don’t ask me how many times they’ve flown to different parts of the world this year alone because honestly, I’ve lost count.

Currently, the family is in Mykonos, Greece, and Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice shared a photo from their location and gave us total Barbie vibes in her pink bikini.

The 22-year-old has a lot of time on her hands now that her college days are over.

She recently graduated from Rutgers University and has plans to attend law school, but it’s unclear when that will be.

Meanwhile, Gia’s 18-year-old sister Gabriella just graduated high school and is headed to college, so their mom threw the two girls a lavish party last weekend.

Soon after that they packed up and left for Greece.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is a real-life Barbie in Greece

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star just landed in Greece with her mom, three sisters, her stepdad Luis Ruelas and his eldest son.

Gia’s boyfriend, Christian Carmichael also tagged along for the family vacation–something that has become the norm, since he also joined them in Mexico back in February.

Anyway, Gia didn’t waste any time hitting the beach after she arrived in the country, and she recently posted a TikTok video that caught our attention.

She looked like a real-life Barbie in a neon pink bikini, with her hair slicked back in a neat chignon. The reality TV personality was fresh-faced and sported wispy lashes and bold brows as she held a glass of wine in hand.

Gia was living her best life as she relaxed under a cabana with the sea and a megayacht in the background.

Get ready with Gia Giudice and her sister Milania Giudice in Mykonos

Gia is not the only one having fun in Greece, her 17-year-old sister Milania has been recording every moment of their trip as well.

The fashionable twosome brought their Jersey style to the Greek island. Milania shared a cute moment with her TikTok followers as she did a get ready with me video with Gia and showed off their final looks at the end.

The clip showed the sisters–who are sharing a room during their vacation– getting ready for a night out.

The pair did their makeup together on camera then Milania showed off her outfit–a white miniskirt and off-the-shoulder top.

Gia opted for a strappy burgundy crop top and matching pants with side slits and heels.

“We’re ready and we’re in Mykonos,” said Milania before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.