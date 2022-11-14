Gia Giudice in skimpy bikini for cloudy beach visit

Gia Giudice enjoys a beach day in a blue bikini. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice recently hopped on a flight and headed to the Caribbean to see her dad Joe Giudice, and she just shared a photo from her trip.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted an image on social media as she lounged on the beach during a cloudy day in the Bahamas.

Gia is also being applauded for the no-makeup look following a slew of criticism from another photo she shared online where she was all glammed up, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

The latest post showed the 21-year-old in a skimpy blue two-piece that included a bandeau top and tie strings on the bottom. She was lying on a pink beach towel while propped up on one elbow as she stared into the camera.

Gia sported wet curly hair after enjoying some time in the water and showed off a fresh face with no trace of makeup.

“already planning my next visit💙,” she captioned the post.

We also spotted a few beach towels laid out on the sand beside her, likely belonging to her dad and her sisters, Audriana and Gabriella Giudice, who also flew out to see their dad.

Joe posted photos of Gabriella –who celebrated her birthday with him– and of Audriana, but it seems Milania did not make the trip with her siblings this time around.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice enjoys the beach in a bikini

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted her blue bikini photo on Instagram moments ago, and it has already racked up several comments.

Gia got some compliments about her fresh-faced photo, which was a far cry from the backlash she received when Monsters and Critics reported on the pink fur robe photo she shared in another post from her mom, Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

This time, however, she got several heart-eye emojis for her photo and her dad Joe showed her some love in the comments as well.

“No make up normal hair beautiful 😍😍,” wrote one commenter.

“BEAUTIFUL YOUNG LADY 💙💙💙💙💙,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “Pretty eyes.”

Another Instagram user said, “Gorgeous ❤️.”

Gia Giudice shares photos from Teresa Giudice’s wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been sharing throwback photos from Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’s August nuptials.

Her latest wedding post was a stunning family photo that included her now extended family, Louis and his two sons.

The photo showed Gia clad in her body-hugging pink bridesmaid dress, along with her three younger sisters wearing similarly colored dresses in different styles.

The bride and groom took center stage in the picture with a large heart-shaped floral arch made from white roses as their backdrop.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.