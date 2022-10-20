Gia Giudice hits the red carpet to a remix of her viral song

Gia Giudice poses for a photo. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice made a stylish appearance at BravoCon and snapped many photos during the event. Bravo posted a clip of Gia and her mom, Teresa Giudice, on the red carpet– and a remix of Gia’s viral song was the perfect accompaniment for the video.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars met fans of the show and other Bravolebrities during the three-day event, which kicked off on October 14.

Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were also at BravoCon, but it seems they avoided an awkward run-in with the mother-daughter duo.

Things are in a bad place between the Gorgas and the Giudices due to an epic faceoff while filming Season 13.

We will have to wait for the new season to see how it all played out, but we do know that the feud stems from a rumor about Melissa having an affair. Melissa confronted her sister-in-law during the finale; since then, they have not spoken.

Meanwhile, the BravoCon organizers did everything they could to avoid another nasty confrontation between Teresa and the Gorgas.

Joe and Melissa, along with Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs and their husbands, were scheduled to speak on a panel on the first day. At the same time, Teresa, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania took the stage on day two.

However, Teresa did not allow the family drama to stop her from having fun, especially since she had her eldest daughter, Gia, by her side.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice hits the red carpet in a silver mini dress

Gia turned heads on the red carpet as she posed with her mom in a strapless outfit, and Bravo captured her stunning ensemble.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her legs in a shimmery mini dress which she paired with chunky pink platforms, dark nails, and glam makeup.

Gia added a delicate gold choker and had her long hair parted in the middle with voluminous curls. The 21-year-old smiled at the cameras as the photographers captured her best angles.

Gia wasn’t alone on the red carpet as she snapped photos with her mom, who was also stylishly dressed.

Gia Giudice strikes a pose with Teresa Giudice

While Gia shimmered in her mini dress, Teresa stood out in a brightly colored fuchsia jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and long gloved sleeves.

Kim Kardashian first wore Teresa’s stylish Balenciaga outfit in 2021, and earlier this year, RHOBH star Lisa Rinna was called out for wearing the dress in royal blue, the same color as Kim.

However, Teresa felt confident in her ensemble despite its popularity.

Bravo posted a video of Gia and Teresa in a Tik Tok video along with a remix of Gia’s viral song as the pair walked the red carpet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.