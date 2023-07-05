Gia Giudice gives goddess vibes in crop top and body-hugging skirt for yacht party

Gia Giudice had a fun-filled weekend as she kicked off the holiday festivities with a guest appearance at Gigante restaurant for their all-white bash.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore white again at another big event, this time a yacht party to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Gia opted for a belly-baring top with a matching skirt, giving us goddess vibes in the stunning ensemble.

The 22-year-old recently graduated from Rutgers University and had a very busy year doing two internships and her college classes.

Now that she has completed her studies, Gia is taking some time to have fun with her friends before heading off to law school.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wants to do immigration law, with the intent of finding a way to change her dad Joe Giudice’s deportation status.

The dad of four was deported to Italy after spending time in prison for fraud, and since then, he has moved to the Bahamas to make it easier for his kids to visit.

However, Gia is hopeful that at some point, Joe will be allowed back to the US to see his friends and family. It’s unclear when Gia will officially head off to law school, but until then, she’s making the most of her free time.

Gia Giudice was a goddess in all-white for a yacht party with her friends

The Bravo star had an amazing weekend with her friends in Belmar, New Jersey, as they jetted off on a yacht for a fun day out.

Gia’s friend, Steph Lonigro — the birthday girl — shared lots of snaps on Instagram, including one that showed them posing on the large vessel, both dressed in white, which was the theme of the day.

Gia rocked a knitted two-piece set, which included a cropped top and a figure-hugging skirt paired with white heels and a white bag. Gia wrapped one arm around Steph as they snapped the cute photo with the sea in the background.

Gia had a big smile on her face as she posed for the photo, with one hand on her hip and her messy mermaid curls flowing down her shoulders.

Gia Giudice in Belmar, New Jersey. Pic credit: @stephlonigro/Instagram

RHONJ star Gia Giudice was the special guest at another all-white event over the weekend

Before she went to New Jersey to be with her friends, the reality TV personality was booked for another event in Eastchester, New York.

She promoted the all-white party held at Gigante’s restaurant and posted a get ready with me video on the day of the event.

Gia had a great time as a special guest at the party, as videos posted by Giaganti showed the RHONJ cast member getting the star treatment at the jam-packed party.

The clip showed Gia getting bottle service and enjoying the fireworks while dancing to music during the fun night out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.