Gia Giudice shares get ready with my video. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice recently posted a get ready with me video, and someone very special made a surprise cameo.

Her mom, Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, Teresa Giudice, made an appearance while Gia was getting her hair and makeup done for her online viewers.

Gia has had a busy few days after spending a night out on the town with her girlfriend.

The next day she was admittedly “super hungover” but had to make herself look presentable as her boyfriend Christian Carmichael had plans for them to spend the day in the city.

The 21-year-old came on camera with a fresh face as she styled her hair and did her makeup while TikTok viewers tuned in.

Midway through the video, Gia heard her mom approaching, and she made a hilarious comment.

“So here’s the daily entrance of Tre with bringing in her hideous clothes that she obviously doesn’t wanna wear anymore, but she gives them to me,” said Gia to her followers.

Meanwhile, Teresa proved Gia right as she came in with a pair of purple jeans with a black lace-up detail at the back.

Get ready with RHONJ star Gia Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wasn’t impressed with her mom’s hand-me-down so she quickly continued with her makeup routine.

Gia completed the look with long voluminous curls in her hair and showed-off bold eyebrows, wispy lashes, and a peachy pout with Mac lipstick.

Finally, she got dressed off-screen, then came back on camera to show her outfit.

She opted for a plunging white top with cutout details on the front and a slit at the bottom. She added a pair of black high-waist jeans and black boots, then completed the ensemble with a long gray coat and Gia was ready for the day out.

Gia Giudice models for Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her mom Teresa have a great relationship, and the duo will be back on our screens when the new season premieres.

However, RHONJ isn’t the only time that the pair have worked together.

Gia was a model for her mom’s collaboration with the brand Electric Yoga. Teresa’s LOVE Collection was released in 2021, and Gia promoted their Valentine’s Day discount back in February.

The pieces in the activewear line were designed to double as workout gear that you can easily incorporate into your daily wardrobe.

Gia was heavily featured in the promo images, and she posted clips from their photoshoot.

One photo showed Gia clad in white leggings and a black top from the collection while her mom wore a peach animal print two-piece set. The mother-daughter duo made the heart sign as they posed for the photo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.