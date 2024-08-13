Gia Giudice dragged for saying she’s financially independent but living with Teresa Giudice

Gia Giudice grew up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As Joe and Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, she was given plenty of screen time as a young girl. Their girls were always present when Teresa and Joe filmed their family scenes.

However, as she’s gotten older, Gia has stepped into more of a confidant role in Teresa’s life. She has appeared on RHONJ as the women gossip, and was even the target of Jackie Goldschneider’s rumor she made up to give Teresa an analogy.

She isn’t winning over viewers, especially those who have watched her comments about her aunt and uncle, Melissa and Joe Gorga.

There is one big misconception Gia says people have about her: she lives off her parents’ money.

The RHONJ daughter stopped by Jason Tartick’s podcast and discussed her financial situation, including her “big girl” purchase.

Gia Giudice mocked for saying she’s financially independent while living at home

Gia Giudice graduated from college but still lives with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

That is also why she has appeared in several scenes with Teresa during Season 13 and Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When Jason Tartick shared a clip of Gia on his podcast, she addressed being financially independent but still living at home with her family.

Immediately, the critics hit the comment section to mock Gia. Despite saying she pays for everything on her own, she still lives at home, which put them over the edge.

One commented, ” On my own at my moms 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Another said, “I cover everything myself. But, I live with my mom and dad. 👍🏻”

Someone else joked that living on her own meant buying her own Starbucks when Teresa was gone.

One followed said, “I’m on my own… AKA I buy my own make-up & some clothes 🙄”

Gia Giudice spotted filming with other Bravo kids

During the inception of the Bravo network and the Housewives franchises, the children were a huge part of the storylines on the show.

Gia Giudice took part in a few Bravo kids projects with Riley Burruss, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss, Brooks Marks, the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks, and several others.

She was recently spotted filming again, which may have something to do with 15 years of Watch What Happens Live. There are so many opportunities for Gia in the Bravosphere that would give her something different than Housewives.

Being Teresa Giudice’s daughter seemingly carries weight, and some critics and viewers think that the perks that go along with that include financial assistance.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.