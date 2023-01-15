Gia Giudice debuts sheer cutout dress for her first RHONJ Season 13 confessional

TGia Giudice stuns in white for her first RHONJ confessional. Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia Giudice is gearing up for Season 13 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, and she gave us a sneak peek of her first confessional look.

Gia did not disappoint as she shared a video on social media while clad in a white cutout dress and captioned the post, “confessionals 🤍.”

The TikTok clip first showed Gia wearing a gray bathrobe with her hair in a ponytail and under-eye patches on her face.

However, with a simple head nod, she instantly transitioned into a white outfit with sheer netting. The dress had a high neck and long sleeves, along with cutout details above the bust.

It also featured a bra design with a solid white print in the middle and white piping along the midsection.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gia looked glam with her hair and makeup all done, rocking a peachy-nude shade of lipstick with silver eyeshadow that made her gray eyes pop. She followed that up with dramatic lashes, bold brows, and rosy cheeks.

RHONJ star Gia Giudice gives a sneak peek of her confessional outfit

The newly minted 22-year-old completed the stunning look with glamorous hair, parted down the middle and falling down her shoulders in loose curls.

Gia panned the camera over her body to give her followers a better look at her confessional outfit with the green screen behind her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got a slew of responses to her post, but one viewer wasn’t too happy to see Gia as a friend of the show, as noted by her comment.

“So now one of the kids is in a friend role? Lol Andy has given up completely I see,” wrote the commenter.

Gia responded to the critic and shared more details about the reason behind her white confessional outfit, adding, “this is for the wedding special.”

Pic credit: @giagiudicexx/TikTok

Gia is referring to the wedding special for her mom Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, who tied the knot last August. The pair filmed the lavish nuptials for a special Bravo event which will likely air after Season 13 is over.

Meanwhile, last season we saw a lot more of Gia than in previous seasons, but viewers were none too pleased with the young adult.

Gia got backlash for intervening in the drama between Teresa and Margaret Josephs, as many felt she should have stayed out of the arguments between the adults.

She also had a very tense moment with her uncle Joe Gorga and got mixed responses about the way she spoke to him.

However, things have gotten worse between the Gorgas and the Giudices since we last saw them. So it will be interesting to see if Gia will air her grievances against Joe and Melissa Gorga in Season 13.

Gia Giudice promotes Brazilian Beauty

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has a large social media following, and she has been promoting several brands on her page.

Gia recently took her Instagram followers along as she went for a beauty treatment at Brazilain Beauty. Gia opted for a brow lamination, and the collab video showed her getting her brows waxed and laminated at the New Jersey establishment.

After the session, Gia raved about their services in her post.

“brow lamination✨ best waxing and other services rt in my town! best service and sweetest staff🥰,” said Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.