Gia Giudice claps back at ‘Insecure and jealous’ haters who bash her for defending Teresa Giudice

Gia Giudice recently joined forces with her mom Teresa Giudice on her podcast and they addressed backlash from The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers.

People have expressed that Gia has been too involved in the drama with the other cast members, but the mother/daughter duo is not backing down.

Gia doubled down on her decision to defend her mom on the show, adding that she’ll always have her back.

The outspoken 23-year-old reasoned that the people who have anything negative about her behavior are “insecure and jealous” of her and Teresa’s close bond.

Gia didn’t hold back during her podcast chat even throwing shade at the other women on the cast.

She proclaimed that if they have a problem with her coming to the defense of her mom, they should bring their kids on the show to do the same for them.

Gia joined Teresa on the latest episode of her podcast, Turning the Tables, and they addressed the critics.

People have stated that Gia should stay in her place and not involve herself in the RHONJ drama with her mom’s peers.

However, the duo reaffirmed that although Gia started the show as a child she is now an adult.

“I’m very much an adult but the people who also say that about me are just they’re very insecure and jealous,” claimed the college graduate.

“They’re jealous because they don’t have somebody like me on there on their side,” she continued. “They’re probably jealous of our relationship and how I have your back.”

The RHONJ star says she will always defend her mother

During their chat, the mother-daughter duo reasoned that their RHONJ castmates are the ones constantly throwing Gia’s name into the mix.

The social media influencer called out John Fuda and Jackie Goldschneider in Season 14 and told them to “mention your own kids’ names” after hers was brought up again during a conversation.

“A lot of these women have involved me and have involved my name in things,” said Gia, who noted that she has always been respectful to the RHONJ cast.

“I have never been disrespectful. I’ve always voiced my opinion and I’ve always had my mother‘s back,” she added, reasoning that there’s nothing wrong with doing that.

Meanwhile, Gia had a final message for anyone who has a problem with her defending her mom.

“I will always speak my opinion; I will always defend my mother,” she proclaimed. “If you don’t like it then you should tell your kid to come on and stick up for you too.”

Check out Teresa and Gia’s chat below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.