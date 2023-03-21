Gia Giudice calls her boyfriend ‘my person’ as she rocks minidress for date night

Gia Giudice and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, are still going strong, and it seems the busy couple keeps things on track with regular date nights.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her beau recently got dressed up to spend quality time together, and Gia was stylish in a minidress and heels.

She posted photos on social media, clad in the brown minidress with long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She styled her brown tresses with two braids in the front and added white mules to complete the ensemble.

Christian was casually dressed in a white t-shirt and white sneakers as they smiled for the cute snap.

The couple spent the night at a rooftop venue with a stunning backdrop behind them, showing the towering buildings all lit up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My person ❤️ @christian_carmichael” Gia captioned the Instagram Story.

Gia Giudice and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Who is Gia Giudice’s boyfriend, Christian Carmichael?

Despite her presence on TV, Gia’s boyfriend has kept a relatively low profile. Lately, we’ve been seeing more of Christian in Gia’s TikTok videos and on her social media posts, but it seems he prefers to stay out of the limelight.

The couple has been together for a little over two years as they went Instagram official in July 2020. Rumors were swirling last year that the couple was engaged, but Gia quickly shut that down.

The budding lawyer is currently finishing up her final semester in college and has plans to attend law school soon after. Meanwhile, Christian is a real estate agent, as noted on his Instagram page, where he currently has 12,000 followers.

It seems Gia’s mom Teresa Giudice and her stepdad Luis Ruelas have welcomed Christian into the family. He joined them on their family vacation to Mexico in December, and Teresa also follows him on Instagram.

Gia Giudice congratulates her sister Gabriella Giudice

Gia is a proud big sister right now, as Gabriella is officially heading to the University of Michigan.

Gia posted an official school photo of the 19-year-old along with a sweet congratulatory message for her sibling, who she called “amazingly talented.”

“All your hard work has paid off, ” wrote Gia in her Instagram caption. “To be accepted to such a prestigious school, you should feel so proud of yourself! You are amazing, and I cherish you daily for all you do!”

Gia told her sister that she can’t wait to see her future accomplishment during her four-year tenure at the esteemed institution and ended the post by saying, “I love you with all my heart sister❤️.”

RHONJ star Gia Giudice shows off Coolsculpting results

Gia looked amazing in her date night minidress, thanks in part to Coolsculpting, which she tried out six weeks ago.

The reality TV personality eats healthy and works out, but she had some problem areas that she wanted to address, so she tried Coolsculpting Elite by Eminence Medical Aesthetics.

It takes some time for the changes to take place, but now the results are in, and the company posted an update on Instagram, which included a video of Gia’s improved problem areas.

“We targeted her abdomen to reduce unwanted stubborn fat and she couldn’t be happier with her initial results (which will continue to improve for several more months…stay tuned for more photos),” they wrote on Instagram.

Coolsculpting involves a machine that freezes fat cells in certain areas and does not require any downtime. The procedure is often used to treat stubborn belly fat and love handles and can target areas on the arm, buttocks, and thighs.

The treatment can take between 30 minutes to an hour and is a non-invasive procedure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.