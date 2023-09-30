Gerry Turner’s daughters react to all the kissing on The Golden Bachelor premiere

It seems like everyone tuned in for The Golden Bachelor’s premiere, with reports indicating that more than four million people watched the latest Bachelor Nation spinoff.

Among them was Gerry Turner’s family, who fully supported his search for love after the death of his beloved wife, Toni, in 2017.

While they knew how The Bachelor format works and had a good idea of what was coming, some things made them uncomfortable as they tuned in.

After The Golden Bachelor’s premiere, Gerry quizzed his family about what they thought, and it turns out that they shared their feelings about Gerry’s first night, where he met 22 women.

There were definitely some cringy moments despite the show being pretty great overall.

It turns out that same ick we had is one that Gerry’s daughters also felt, except we’re betting that as his daughter, it was even more uncomfortable to watch.

Gerry Turner’s family didn’t enjoy this part of the show

In our list of things we loved and hated about The Golden Bachelor, Monsters and Critics touched on the kissing in the premiere episode and said it was an “ick,” even though it’s par for the course in The Bachelor shows.

It turns out we weren’t alone in this. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gerry revealed that his family also isn’t loving it.

Gerry claimed that his daughters were “having an ick moment at my first kiss,” a sentiment we shared on Thursday night as the premiere episode played out.

Otherwise, Gerry’s family is all here in for his search for love as he said, “There’s enough of a challenge with each episode that we’re kind of breaking it down but I think they’re well adjusted to it. They’ve seen me over the years since Toni passed away struggle, not be happy, not be with my person. And I think the overwhelming feeling for them is that they want me to be happy.”

Everyone is talking about The Golden Bachelor

Leading up to The Golden Bachelor premiere, Gerry Turner was popping up everywhere to promote the ABC series.

When he turned up on Live with Kelly & Mark, Kelly Ripa flirted with him shamelessly with her husband, Mark Consuelos, right there on set.

He also appeared on The View before premiere night. Then, the ladies discussed what they saw on Friday after the episode debuted.

While most The View co-hosts loved the show and couldn’t get enough, Sunny Hostin was entirely unimpressed and went off about the new series.

She claimed that she must have been watching an entirely different show because she felt that the older women were acting “thirsty” and “undignified” as they went over the top with sexual innuendos to ensure that Gerry remembered them for the first rose ceremony.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.