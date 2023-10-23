Gerry Turner shares his top 3 women so far on The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner is already picking his favorites and dishing on it as The Golden Bachelor hits the season’s midway point.

We’re down to just six women left after Gerry sent three home during the last rose ceremony.

Nancy went home during the episode, and he sent April and Kathy away when they didn’t get a rose.

As the number of women dwindles, the pressure is on.

Gerry knows he has to narrow it down to which one of them he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

Now we’re learning who has caught his eye at at the halfway point, and it’s really not surprising.

Gerry Turner shares which ladies have caught his attention

It turns out that Entertainment Tonight was on hand for the pickleball tournament while The Golden Bachelor was filming, and they asked Gerry about the women in the mansion.

And while he shared his insights months ago, they’re just sharing now as we’re seeing the episode play out.

“I think Ellen would be the first that I should mention. She has high energy, as you saw today. She knew what the prize was, and she wanted to win,” Gerry began.

And that doesn’t surprise us, either. In the last episode, we saw Gerry’s one-on-one with Ellen, where she admitted she was falling for him before they shared a steamy kiss.

The second woman Gerry named was Leslie, telling the site, “Leslie is hilarious. She doesn’t have as much of a filter as some of the other women. She enjoys life.”

And last but not least, Gerry said, “Faith got the First Impression Rose and then literally walked around the back of the mansion and met me there to play her guitar and sing a song, so there’s a lot of talent there and there’s a good connection.”

Gerry downplayed the drama between Kathy and Theresa

On the last episode of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner put an end to the drama between Kathy and Theresa by sending Kathy home.

But not before confronting and calling her out for taking aim at Theresa for no reason.

When Kathy complained that Theresa bragged about Gerry coming to her room to console her, he reminded Kathy that he came to her too — and she didn’t really have a response for that.

But perhaps it was all dramatized a bit for ratings because, according to Gerry, “There was what I would consider an insignificant amount of drama. Nothing like what is seen in some of the other seasons with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.”

He continued, “I think really the people that were involved were just simply speaking a different language. And as far as me refereeing, that’s not a problem. My second career was in mediation, so getting people to talk to each other and find agreement is one of the things that I was trained to do.”

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.