Gerry Turner drove all the way to New Jersey to reunite with Theresa Nist after The Golden Wedding

The Golden Bachelor wedding was a beautiful ceremony with a pre-party filled with Bachelor Nation stars.

Most of the cast from Gerry’s season was in attendance, and there was no animosity as the senior women celebrated Gerry and Theresa’s love.

There were plenty of laughs and even more tears during the ceremony officiated by Susan Noles.

There was even a bit of a hiccup when Theresa suffered a slight dress malfunction, and there was trouble getting the wedding rings off the pillow for the exchange.

All in all, it was a huge success, and ratings were through the roof, with more than five million viewers tuning in.

After the big day, Gerry returned to Indiana, and Theresa returned to New Jersey, leaving the newlyweds temporarily separated following their big day.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist reunited in New Jersey

After The Golden Wedding and his return to Indiana, Gerry Turner made the long drive to his new wife in New Jersey.

When he arrived, he shared a handful of photos of their reunion and opened up about making the road trip with his dog, Cody.

In his Instagram caption, Gerry wrote, “After a ten hour drive with Cody as my travel partner, I was greeted by Theresa and a home cooked meal in Shrewsbury. It was incredibly delicious.”

Gerry Turner made the trek from Indiana to New Jersey to reunite with Theresa Nist. Pic credit: @goldengerryturner/Instagram

That home-cooked meal included roasted sweet potatoes, cauliflower, salmon, and bean soup.

Gerry and Theresa may settle down in New Jersey together

There have been questions about where Gerry and Theresa will live now that they’re married.

Previously, Gerry shared that he and Theresa were considering moving to South Carolina, where her son and grandsons live.

Gerry said that he had considered a move there before, and it seemed like an excellent common spot for them to live and where their families could come visit.

It seems that may have changed because, just before their wedding, Gerry and Theresa appeared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark to talk about wedding details.

While there, The Golden Bachelor couple talked about where they would live again, and that’s when Gerry confessed that he was considering a move to New Jersey.

He told the daytime talk show hosts that he fell in love with The Garden State because of its beauty and proximity to the ocean.

After Gerry made the long drive with his dog, he may be making good on his plans to move to New Jersey because that’s where he’s been for a few days now as he settles into married life with Theresa.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.