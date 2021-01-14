Geoffrey Paschel threatens to join OnlyFans after 90 Day Fiance stint ends

It’s almost been a year since 90 Day Fiance fans watched Varya Malina travel from her home of Siberia to Kentucky, only to find out her boyfriend Geoffrey Paschel had moved on with one of his close friends.

Now, the couple is no longer together but they definitely aren’t on bad terms.

Geoffrey talked lasagna and OnlyFans

Since in-person encounters are a thing of the past due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are getting creative in finding new ways to connect online.

Geoffrey Paschel and talk show host Domenick Nati recently took to a virtual lasagna cook-off.

Midway through making the pasta making, Domenick Nati says, “Did you know I have an OnlyFans?”

“I didn’t. Would you like to have a competition of some sort?” Geoffrey replies. After pausing to think, “Can you give me one second, let me ask Varya real fast if that’s okay?”

Acting as if Varya was in the room, he returns back and says, “She said no.”

However, he then whispers, “I don’t listen to her, I do what I want.”

As for the competition on OnlyFans, the rules are that whoever gets more subscribers in one month wins.

Geoffrey’s convinced that he’d beat Domenick, “I can get more requested followers with my f**king right foot.”

He gave fans a sneak preview of what to expect on his OnlyFans

What happened to Geoffrey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Geoffrey proved he was ready for his OnlyFans debut as he answered the cook-off in tiny shorts that left little to the imagination.

Although Geoffrey’s storyline on the TLC show was steamy, he quickly found himself uninvited to the Tell All due to serious criminal charges.

On the show, he came clean about his past troubles with the law that stemmed from drug dealing at a young age.

However, the story got darker once viewers learned about his other criminal charges, stemming from an alleged domestic incident with an ex-girlfriend.

According to his court documents, Geoffrey’s ex claims he dragged her around the house by the hair, smashing her head into the wall and holding her against her will. He maintains his innocence but if convicted he could face 30 years in prison alone for the aggravated kidnapping charge. His other charges were domestic assault, interference with emergency calls, and vandalism.

In the past, Geoffrey has joked about selling his sperm to help out with his legal fees.

Geoffrey would only be the latest name on the long list of 90 Day Fiance stars that have already started making money off of the adult platform.

