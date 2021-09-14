Geoffrey Paschel from 90 Day Fiance hints at possible marriage in Las Vegas

Geoffrey Paschel enjoyed playing with fans’ emotions. Pic credit: @Geoffrey.paschel/Instagram

Geoffrey Paschel, the villain of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, had a bit of fun at TLC fans’ expense when he posted a video tease.

The Tennessee native shared a cryptic video to Instagram that showed him walking down a Las Vegas aisle, but he wasn’t walking towards Varya Malina.

90 Day Fiance’s Geoffrey takes a wife?

Instead, the 90 Day Fiance star grabbed the hand of a mystery blonde woman.

The video started with a frantic-looking Geoffrey wearing a loose green shirt. He captioned his video, writing, “What happens in Vegas, doesn’t always stay in Vegas…”

The TLC personality added, “Yes, I was sweaty nervous. The black dress was pretty ominous. ;)”

Geoffrey stood in front of The Little White Wedding Chapel as a mechanical Elvis gyrated his hips overhead. But it looks like he may have just been a wedding guest, not the groom.

90 Day Fiance fans think it was just a date

Enquiring minds wanted to know what was going on with one 90 Day Fiance fan, @Lauraw50414 hitting the nail on the head, saying, “or was she a date at someone else’s wedding?”

The bad boy of 90 Day Fiance only replied with cryptic emojis, “😏❤️.”

The curious fan noted, “You truly make us work hard for an answer. 😆 Have fun 8n Vrgas.”

Geoffrey made it clear that his video was in jest and put anxious fans’ nerves to rest writing, “haha-it’s not all that hard to see:)❤️”

In fact, Geoffrey was there to celebrate his birthday.

Geoffrey and Varya are over

As for Geoffrey marrying Varya, the odds are stacked against them. The couple’s relationship was riddled with toxic moments, and Varya even got a huge shock when she showed up to Geoffrey’s house unannounced and found him there with another woman.

Even though their season ended with the two in a relationship, Varya and Geoffrey have since called it quits as the two are currently living in different states after Varya was able to move to the United States without a K-1 visa.

Geoffrey was removed from all 90 Day Fiance franchise media before he was able to appear on the Tell All for his season, causing Varya not to appear as well.

His removal came after 90 Day Fiance fans learned that he had a long rap sheet and was even facing more court dates over allegations that included kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is currently on hiatus.