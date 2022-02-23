Genevieve Parisi writes heartfelt message after The Bachelor elimination, says she’d ‘do it all again’

Genevieve Parisi has a classy sendoff after being sent home on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi was one of five women to be sent home on the latest episode of The Bachelor Season 26.

Despite several tense dates and heightened emotions throughout the season, Genevieve has expressed gratitude for her experience and all the love and support she’s received.

Genevieve Parisi reveals her worst fear and what she’s learned

After being eliminated on The Bachelor, Genevieve took time to reflect on her journey.

In a recent post, Genevieve shared a clip of her during the questionable therapy date, where she admits, “I don’t even think I know what’s going on inside of me.”

Genevieve began her heartfelt caption on the post by writing, “It’s been 5 months and I still don’t even know what’s going on inside of me 😅 Before going on this show, one of my worst fears was being vulnerable. I dealt with all my emotions in private and relied on only myself to get through hard times. During this journey I quickly realized there was nowhere to hide and I almost had no choice but to let my emotions out as I was feeling them.”

Detailing what she’s learned, Genevieve expressed, “While I struggled to fully open up, I learned that it’s ok to let others see the parts of you that you may be scared to show. You will never be able to fully love somebody if you have your walls up, and that’s something I’ll continue to work on. I learned that speaking up for what you believe in is always the right thing to do.”

Even with all the drama from the season, Genevieve appeared to have no regrets and even expressed that she’d do it all again, writing, “It’s been amazing to watch back and see that I was my complete self from the moment I stepped out of the limo (and did nothing crazy because I was too nervous). If I could do it all over again, I’d do it the same – shrimp gate and all. I also learned that when I don’t get sleep for 2+ days… I turn into a creature. Ask any producer if you don’t believe me.”

Genevive expresses her gratitude for Bachelor Nation’s love and support

Genevieve continued her caption, gushing about the rewarding friendships she made on the show, expressing, “I am forever grateful for the best thing that came from this experience – the friendships I’ve made. Some of these girls have truly become my best friends and it’s crazy that it all started with us “fighting” for the same man. The 2am talks, family dinners, laughing (until some of us peed our pants, I will not mention names), traveling the world together telling people we are an equestrian team- I’ll hold the memories in my heart forever.”

Finally, Genevieve thanked Bachelor Nation for their support as she wrote, “And lastly in this short story, I have been absolutely shocked by the love and kindness that I’ve received from Bachelor Nation. I’m so thankful for each and every one of you who have followed and supported me along the way. I am so much stronger than I ever imagined I could be. And I am more than ready to find what I came here for. I love you all.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.