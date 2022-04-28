Genevieve Parisi stuns in full cleavage crop top

Genevieve Parisi adds photos to Instagram. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi has taken her new gig as a social media influencer extremely seriously as she continues to post photos on her Instagram page.

While normally in swimwear or casual wear that accentuates her long, tanned legs or toned abs, this photo is not much different.

Recently, she posed for the camera, practicing her modeling skills, as she posted two photos on her Instagram page. Her outfit was again one that she wore during Coachella and the Revolve Festival.

What did Genevieve Parisi model on Instagram this time?

With a face full of beautifully-applied make-up, high-waisted acid-washed jeans, and a white push-up crop top donned with black polka dots and pink roses, Genevieve looked stunning.

The first photo is more of a sensuous look as she gazed at the camera standing sidewise, while the second photo showed off her bright, white smile and long eyelashes. Her crop top from the front also accentuated a great deal of cleavage and her tanned skin.

Genevieve captioned her photos and post by saying, “When life gives you lemons … @revolve #REVOLVEFestival.”

Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of Genevieve

Bachelor Nation alums and fans immediately followed up with comments for the gorgeous Genevieve as well.

Genevieve seemed to make a plethora of friends in the house while on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. In fact, her first five comments on the post were from women from the season.

Mara Agrait wrote, “You. Are. Beautiful (heart-faced emoji) miss your face (red heart),” while Sierra Jackson called her “Stunning.”

Hunter Haag declared her a “Goddess,” Ency Abedin asked her if she would have her babies, and Elizabeth Corrigan commented, “Heart attack.”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Other fans also had a hay day responding to Genevieve’s photos, as they gave her hearts, fire flames, and hands clapping emojis throughout the comments. One person even stated, “You are perfect.”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve’s history from The Bachelor

Genevieve had a tough time opening up to Clayton which largely led to Clayton sending her home, and she also had some ongoing controversy with Shanae Ankney, another woman in the house.

Shanae is known as this past season’s villain and received a great deal of backlash and criticism from the other women in the house, Bachelor Nation alums, fans, and Clayton once the season aired and he actually saw her for who she was on the show.

Although Shanae caused many hardships and drama with the women and on the show, it didn’t seem as if she felt bad or even wanted to apologize for any of her actions, as was seen on the Women Tell All segment.

While Genevieve may have had a hard time with Shanae as well as not winning over Clayton’s heart, it doesn’t seem like she has had a hard time making friends or promoting herself on social media.

Bachelor fans seem to love her and can’t get enough of the photos she posts continuously on Instagram.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.