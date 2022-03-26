Genevieve Parisi shows off her tanned beach body in a thong string bikini

Genevieve Parisi took to Instagram to show her beach body. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi, a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, has been flaunting her amazing bikini bod on her Instagram recently, and fans think she looks hot.

Genevieve gave Shanae Ankney, this past season’s villain, a piece of her mind when Shanae’s antics and behavior went way past bullying, and she lost all credibility due to her dishonesty. Genevieve called Shanae out on the show and during the Women Tell All for her vicious lies and lack of apologetic behavior.

Now Genevieve has taken her experience and run with it. She has been posting pictures on her Instagram in swimwear, on the beach, in casual wear, and in fancy dresses as she goes out on the town.

What did Genevieve Parisi just post to her Instagram page?

Most recently, though, Genevieve posted three pictures of herself in the sand in a very revealing, floral string bikini with a matching scrunchie on her wrist.

In the first two photos, Genevieve posed in the sand standing up, but as viewers swipe to the third and final picture, she has laid down in the sand. As she laughed at the camera, there was only a tiny strip of thong in the bottoms of her swimwear, revealing a great deal of her backside.

Although Genevieve captioned her Instagram post by saying, “Swipe to see my downfall,” viewers are unsure that she has a downfall as they commented on the photos.

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans have to say about her look?

In the first slew of comments, two Bachelor Nation alums, Hunter Chaag and Mara Agrait commented on Genevieve’s look. Hunter stated, “OMFG,” and Mara exclaimed, “You beautiful betch!!”

Other fans also couldn’t get over how fantastic Genevieve looked as they posted, “You are (fire flame emoji),” “The most gorgeous brunette on (earth emoji),” and “@genparisi looking HOT in our “CAKE” bikini (fire flame emoji).”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Two other Bachelor Nation fans also commented on the post. One said, “Looking ready for BIP (with a heart-faced emoji).” Hopefully, there will be a summer season this year for Bachelor in Paradise. According to some fans, they think it may be canceled since The Bachelorette is premiering July 11.

The other viewer declared, dissing Clayton Echard, “Clayton could’ve taken her to the fantasy suite and didn’t (mind blown emoji).”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

It seems that Genevieve has bounced back better than ever since her controversy with Shanae and her elimination from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.