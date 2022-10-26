Genevieve Parisi told her fans where to buy her favorite bikini from Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Genevieve Parisi looked stunning in a bikini as she directed her fans on how they could get their own.

The Bachelor in Paradise star donned a multi-colored bikini with a tropical vibe. She indicated in her caption that it was her favorite bikini that she brought to Bachelor in Paradise.

She also included a link to her bikini top for fans interested in buying one.

She wore her multi-colored bikini top, a matching bikini bottom, and a brown swim skirt for the photo. The swimming outfit captured her impressively toned and tanned figure.

She posed with her head to one side, showing off her profile as she pursed her lips slightly and squinted into the distance.

Parisi paired her swim get-up with a simple bracelet on one wrist and showed off her perfectly manicured fingernails with white nail polish as she rested a hand on her thigh.

Genevieve Parisi stunned in a bikini for Bachelor in Paradise throwback

Parisi looked stunning as she encouraged viewers to buy the bikini top due to its connection to Bachelor in Paradise.

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

The bikini she promoted can be seen on Parisi in the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Parisi entered Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 during week one of the competition.

The show airs its episodes weekly on ABC and is about halfway through the season. As of Episode 9, Parisi has not yet been eliminated and remains a contestant.

Parisi was welcomed to Bachelor in Paradise due to her prior experience with The Bachelor. She was a contestant on Season 26 of but faced elimination after seven weeks.

She has been heavily promoting her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise through social media, reminding her fans to tune in to the latest episodes.

She seemed to be holding out well in Bachelor in Paradise as she hit it off with fellow contestant Aaron Clancy. However, it remains to be seen if their relationship will last.

Parisi became besties with Shanae Ankney on Bachelor in Paradise

One of the most shocking developments on Bachelor in Paradise occurred when Parisi and fellow contestant, Shanae Ankney, were revealed to be friends.

The friendship is shocking because the two appeared together on The Bachelor Season 26 and made their dislike for one another very apparent. They disliked each other so much that they got picked for a two-on-one date with Clayton Echard, typically held for contestants with conflict.

In the end, Parisi proved triumphant over Ankney, as Ankney got sent home before her. However, Ankney tried to seek revenge by claiming Parisi had a relationship with Aaron Clancy after her time on The Bachelor.

Parisi denied having a relationship with Clancy and criticized Ankney for spreading rumors. Hence, many expected the feud to start again with both women appearing on Bachelor in Paradise together.

In a surprising turn of events, Parisi and her partner, Clancy, went on a double date with Ankney and her partner James Bonsall. Even more surprising was that the foursome had a fantastic time.

While Ankney’s relationship with Bonsall didn’t last, the friendship she sparked with Parisi did. Between her relationship with Clancy and her friendship with Ankney, Parisi has had a very interesting storyline on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.