Genevieve Parisi says The Bachelor impacted her and she’s proud of her experience

Genevieve Parisi talks about her time on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi captured the attention and the hearts of many Bachelor Nation fans as Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor progressed.

While on the infamous 2-on-1 date with Shanae Ankney, the season’s villain, Genevieve stayed strong and true to herself. She used her time with Clayton well, and she defended herself when both Shanae and Clayton questioned her.

Between leaving the 2-on-1 with Clayton and helping get Shanae sent home, Genevieve became a bit of a celebrity with the women in the house afterward. In fact, they had a celebratory party when they found out Shanae had been eliminated and Genevieve played a part in that.

What did Genevieve Parisi reveal she learned about herself from being on The Bachelor?

Since the show aired and the Women Tell All experience, Genevieve recently sat down and did an exclusive interview with BachelorNation.com.

Genevieve stated that while she didn’t find love with Clayton, she did learn a great deal from the experience and about herself.

She revealed, “The biggest thing I learned about myself from the experience is that I’m very emotionally strong. I’ve struggled with anxiety and being on the show tested my patience and my anxiety. But seeing how I got through it made me really proud of myself.”

Genevieve also relayed that she hopes she helped other women who were watching the show. She hopes that she was a positive role model for women and girls.

She went on to say, “I just hope that I gave people some confidence to stick up for themselves. I did my best to do that the entire time on the show. I was myself and stood up for myself and my friends when I felt like it was the right thing to do.”

How The Bachelor impacted Genevieve’s dating life moving forward

She also talked about what she learned she needs to work on moving forward in the dating scheme of things. While Clayton eventually sent her home because she just couldn’t open up to him during the therapy session, Genevieve knew she needed to let her walls down.

She still knows that now, and said that moving forward, she needs to open up and be more vulnerable. Genevieve also said that she hasn’t done much dating at all since filming the show, but when she does open that door back up, she needs “to be more open or I’m not going to get anywhere when it comes to a relationship.”

While Genevieve didn’t end up with Clayton’s final rose or heart, she did end up with many friendships, and she keeps in touch with quite a few of the women from Clayton’s season. She exclaimed, “Rachel and Serene I talk to very often and I talk to Ency, Sierra, and Mara. I keep in touch with most of the women from my season!”

It’s obvious that Genevieve has taken a great deal from her experience and journey as a contestant on The Bachelor.

