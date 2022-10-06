Genevieve Parisi reveals the only thing giving her hope on Bachelor in Paradise 

Genevieve Parisi aims to find love and an engagement on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi had an emotional birthday in paradise, but a successful alum is keeping her hope alive.

Genevieve spent her birthday worried she would be sent home during the first Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony.

Initially, Genevieve had a connection with Justin Glaze; however, she feared she would lose Justin after he went on a one-on-one date with popular The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Fuller.

Justin was torn between Victoria and Genevieve, making Genevieve even more distraught and convinced her time on the island was ending.

Victoria ultimately chose to strike up a connection with The Bachelorette Season 19 star Johnny DePhillipo. With Johnny locking in with Victoria, Justin gave his rose to Genevieve, allowing her to stay on the island.

Genevieve shed lots of tears before the rose ceremony, leading to comparisons between her and Ashley Iaconetti.

Genevieve Parisi reacts to having the ‘same energy’ as Ashley Iaconetti

A tweet shared side-by-side photos of Genevieve and Ashley wiping tears from their eyes in paradise.

The tweet read, ‘Same energy.”

Ashley reshared the tweet and appeared to approve of the comparison as she wrote, “Love it. Feel it. @genparisi.”

Genevieve reshared Ashley’s post and expressed, “Now you’re happily married with a beautiful baby… the one thing giving me hope.”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Ashley and Jared Haibon appeared on the recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise as they offered advice to the contestants and provided hope that love and marriage can be found on the island.

It appears Ashley and Jared will be sticking around the island as they expressed wanting some alone time after having a baby.

Genevieve Parisi strikes up a connection with Aaron Clancy

The tides turned in Genevieve’s favor after paradise’s first stressful rose ceremony.

Bachelor Nation’s favorite bromance, Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall, arrived on the island and had all the ladies’ attention with their chiseled abs.

Aaron and James had a double date card, and Aaron asked Genevieve on a date, revealing he was interested in pursuing her.

Genevieve expressed feeling way more seen and wanted by Aaron than she did with Justin.

Meanwhile, James took Genevieve’s former nemesis, Shanae Ankney, on the date.

Shanae and James also hit it off, as Shanae admitted to feeling more comfortable with James than in her initial connection with Logan Palmer.

Stay tuned to see how Genevieve and Aaron’s relationship progresses.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.