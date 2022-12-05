Genevieve Parisi reacts to ‘ugliest faces’ on BIP being turned into art

Genevieve Parisi appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi was one of the more emotional members of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

Now, her memorable facial expressions have been turned into art.

Genevieve shouted out a talented artist who painted three of her emotional expressions during her time on the beaches of Paradise.

During Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve explored a brief relationship with Justin Glaze and a longer relationship with Aaron Clancy.

In both relationships, Genevieve got into several arguments with The Bachelorette Season 17 men, which led to some of her most expressive moments.

After some explosive interactions, Genevieve ultimately left the beach single.

Genevieve Parisi shows off ‘ugliest faces’ in BIP painting

Genevieve Parisi took to her Instagram Stories to share Bachelor in Paradise art from creator @reality.paintz.

The artist painted Genevieve waving her finger, dropping her jaw, and squinting her eyes seemingly in disgust while wearing her blue swimsuit on Bachelor in Paradise.

Genevieve was impressed with the art and reacted to it in her post.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star wrote, “I make the ugliest faces but how talented is she!”

Genevieve Parisi shares the biggest lesson she learned on Bachelor in Paradise

Genevieve was no stranger to drama on Bachelor in Paradise, and she seems to have learned a lot from the rollercoaster experience.

As the reunion closed out her unique BIP Season 8 journey, Genevieve shared a heartfelt and reflective post with her 252k Instagram followers.

The post included a photo of Genevieve in her green lace dress at the reunion filmed at Warner Bros Studios.

She began her caption by suggesting that her BIP journey was even more emotional and insightful than her time on The Bachelor Season 26.

She learned a lot about her strengths and flaws and shared her commitment to bettering herself.

Revealing the most significant lesson she learned, Genevieve wrote, “The biggest lesson I learned is to trust my gut. When you think you can be treated better, you can be. When you think you can be loved harder, you can and deserve to be. And never apologize for having high standards.”

After an emotional split from Aaron Clancy at the end of the season, Genevieve admitted the journey didn’t end how she’d hoped. Still, she remains grateful for her crazy experience and supporters.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.