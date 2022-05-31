Genevieve Parisi looks ready for paradise in skimpy bikini as BIP rumors swirl

Genevieve Parisi soaks up some sun in a black bikini. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi gave friends and followers a taste of summer with her recent sizzling bikini photos.

The Bachelor Season 26 star rocked a black bikini that had heads turning as she flaunted her fit physique.

After sharing her bikini body, Genevieve received lots of love from fans and fellow Bachelor Nation stars. It’s becoming more and more likely that Genevieve will be packing up her bikinis and heading to paradise for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Genevieve Parisi poses in revealing black bikini

Genevieve Parisi took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a black bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the first photo, Genevieve let her long brunette tresses hang to the side as she soaked up the sun in black sunglasses, a busty black bikini top, and a skimpy black bikini bottom.

In the second photo, Genevieve gave followers a cheeky rear view with her behind nearly on full display in the black thong bikini.

Genevieve captioned the post “It’s Gemini season” with a purple devil emoji enjoying the sunny outdoors at The Hollywood Roosevelt.

Genevieve’s bikini pics left her fans and fellow Bachelor Nation stars in awe, and they took to the comment section to gush over Genevieve’s beauty.

Genevieve’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar and winner Susie Evans commented with heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis while also writing, “gotdayummmm.”

Upcoming Bachelorette lead Rachel Recchia commented, “i’m sweating.”

Mara Agrait wrote, “Your body is fire,” with a fire emoji.

Elizabeth Corrigan commented, “Yep, yes. This is what the people want.”

Kate Gallivan commented, “DA-DAYUM.”

Kira Mengistu loved Genevieve’s backside shot and wrote, “The second pic” with hot emojis.

Finally, Lyndsey Windham commented, “Oh My LAWD.”

Genevieve Parisi rumored to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Several names within Bachelor Nation have been rumored to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, including Genevieve Parisi.

Recently, Reality Steve shared a list of alumni he strongly believes will appear on Bachelor in Paradise later this year.

The list is not confirmed yet by ABC, so the following is speculation but may offer potential spoilers.

While Reality Steve appeared to have more solid intel about the men that will be on Bachelor in Paradise, he also suggested lots of women from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor will be headed to the Island.

Women that are rumored to appear on Bachelor in Paradise include Genevieve as well as Serene Russell, Kira Mengistu, Cassidy Timbrooks, and Sierra Jackson, to name a few.

As for the men, Reality Steve was confident viewers will likely be seeing Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, Olumide Onajide, James Bonsall, Rick Leach, Rodney Mathews, and Michael Allio on the Island.

Who are you looking forward to seeing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.