Genevieve Parisi stunned in a white spandex dress. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi showed she has put the drama with Aaron Clancy behind her and is single and ready to mingle.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star posted a mirror selfie looking completely ethereal in white, with a serious look on her face.

Genevieve held up her phone to get a full body shot as she showed off her fit figure in a white spandex mini dress that featured ruching along the waist and cut-outs that gave her the appearance of wearing a white bikini top.

Her dark tresses were incredibly long and cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves, looking as if she was posing in a Botticelli painting.

Since stepping into the spotlight on The Bachelor franchise, Genevieve has given fans a glimpse of her trendy style, frequently sharing her outfits with her 254k Instagram followers.

Genevieve kept her makeup quite natural, with a bit of mascara and a glossy nude lip complimenting her stunning bone structure.

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi posed in a bikini with former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia

Since joining Bachelor Nation, the reality star has made tons of friends in the franchise, including former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, who is now her roommate.

The pair recently twinned in bikinis as they posed together on the beach, clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Genevieve wore a simple white two-piece bikini with spaghetti straps, while Rachel opted for a black bikini with a long-sleeve top.

The pair looked like the best of friends as they held hands and looked over their shoulders at each other with wide smiles.

She captioned the adorable shot, “The Yin to my Yang 🖤🤍,” signaling how close they have become.

The photo was liked over 53k times, including by Bachelor Nation members Ashley Iaconetti, Victoria Fuller, and Sierra Jackson.

Genevieve is an ambassador for popular clothing retailer Revolve

Since appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Genevieve has taken the route of several other reality stars from the franchise and become an influencer.

So far, her most frequent endorsement is for the popular Revolve, a clothing retailer with a huge celebrity following.

Genevieve recently attended the Revolve Festival in the summer, wearing a yellow mini skirt with tassels paired with a white crop top and ankle boots. She stood in front of the Revolve sign and jokingly captioned the pictures, “Pretending the world revolves around me.”

While at the festival, she wore several other colorful outfits, including a hot pink dress with spaghetti straps that fell at her upper thighs and featured a low-cut neckline.

She asked her followers, “Can you guess my favorite color? 🌸,” and it’s pretty apparent it’s pink.

She matched the Barbiecore look with a light pink handbag and light pink heels.

Bachelor in paradise is currently on hiatus.