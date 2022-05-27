Genevieve Parisi leaves little to the imagination and shows off her whole backside in black thong bikini

Genevieve Parisi is beach-body ready. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi made quite the waves during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Not only was she partly responsible for sending the season’s villain, Shanae Ankney, home during the two-on-one date, but she also wasn’t afraid to speak her mind about what was right and just in the house full of women.

While in the end, Genevieve and Clayton didn’t quite click, in part because Genevieve couldn’t open up to him fully, she was and still is, loved by Bachelor Nation.

Her facial expression alone could be made into a video, as she was one to express exactly how she was feeling. Moreover, lately, via Instagram and as an influencer, she has been showing viewers exactly how amazing she looks as well.

What did Genevieve Parisi post this time?

On her Instagram page, Genevieve once again bared it in a skimpy, thong bikini. In the first photo, fans saw the string bikini, flat stomach, and tanned, toned body.

In her second picture, viewers were awed even further as she showed off her bare backside in the thong bottoms of the swimsuit. Her long, flowing locks were in waves down her back as she looked off to the side.

As she caught some rays at The Hollywood Roosevelt, Genevieve captioned her photos and post by saying, “It’s Gemini season.”

Bachelor Nation alums loved what they saw

Many of the women from Clayton’s season commented on Genevieve’s post after seeing her two pictures in the black, thong bikini.

Susie Evans, the ultimate winner of Clayton’s season, wrote first and gave her four heart-faced emojis and four fire flame emojis. She then put, “gotdayummmm.”

One of Clayton’s final three women, who is now a co-Bachelorette on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, posted next. She declared, “i’m sweating.”

Mara Agrait and Elizabeth Corrigan stated, respectively, “Your body is fire,” and “Yep, yes. This is what the people want.”

Kate Gallivan, whom Bachelor Nation fans recently found out through a podcast went on a date in the past with music sensation, Harry Styles, exclaimed, “DA-DAYUM (sweating face emoji).”

Kira Mengistu, who has also been extremely active on Instagram with revealing swimwear photos, stated, “The second pic (with three sweating face emojis).”

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

While Genevieve may not have received the final rose from Clayton on The Bachelor, she seems to have found her nitch in modeling swimwear. Bachelor Nation fans cannot seem to get enough of it either.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.