Genevieve Parisi is ‘so embarrassed’ by her Bachelor in Paradise profile

Genevieve Parisi will return to television after appearing on The Bachelor Season 26.

She recently admitted to feeling embarrassed leading up to her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Several Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast members shared handwritten bios, giving fans more insight into their likes, dislikes, and hobbies.

Genevieve shared five fun facts with fans in her own handwriting.

However, it appears Genevieve didn’t realize her exact handwriting would be shared for all to see.

Genevieve commented on her bio and what she wished she had known.

Genevieve Parisi is embarrassed by her handwriting

BachelorNation.com shared Genevieve’s handwritten note featuring her five fun facts.

Genevieve’s first fun fact was, “I’m a huge sports fan. I’d choose watching football or baseball over anything else… even true crime shows.”

Her second was, “I will try anything once.”

Genevieve expressed love for her family in the third fun fact, writing, “I come from a big, loud, loving, Italian family who I could not possibly love any more.”

Her fourth fact was, “I grew up in a very small town. Catching frogs, fishing, and digging up worms (ew) was my version of fun as a kid.”

Genevieve’s fifth and final fact was about her passionate dislikes as she shared, “I absolutely hate the taste of red wine and black coffee. But I’m working on it.”

Bachelor Nation’s Instagram page promoted Genevieve’s bio, and she reacted in the comments by beckoning viewers not to look at her handwriting. She also reshared the post to her Instagram stories to further share her thoughts.

Genevieve wrote, “I am so embarrassed I wish I knew this would be posted to the internet when I was filling it out.”

Genevive Parisi and rival Shanae Ankney will both be on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Genevieve had her fair share of obstacles on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and her most significant conflicts came from the season’s villain Shanae Ankney.

Shanae and Genevieve butted heads several times during the season, leading to the two facing off on a two-on-one date with Clayton.

Clayton finally decided to send Shanae home after the date, but Genevieve and Shanae’s drama didn’t end there.

Shanae and Genevieve had a tense exchange at the Women’s Tell All, where Shanae accused Genevieve of sleeping with Bachelor Nation star Aaron Clancy.

With bad blood seemingly still running rampant between Shanae and Genevieve, it remains to be seen how the two will interact on the island as they both will be cast members on Bachelor in Paradise this year.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.