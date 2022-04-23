Genevieve Parisi is gorgeous in a thigh-skimming mini dress with lots of cleavage

Genevieve Parisi flaunts her tanned, toned body. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi was a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor recently. She quickly became a fan favorite after telling off Shanae Ankney, both on the show multiple times and during the Women Tell All.

Along with many other Bachelor Nation alums, Genevieve also attended the famous event, Coachella, and the Revolve Festival during that time.

While there, Genevieve looked as gorgeous as ever and stunned Bachelor Nation fans as she posted her look to her Instagram page.

What did Genevieve Parisi wear in her latest photo?

Genevieve posted four photos in a short, tight, pink dress that showed off her long, tanned legs and her cleavage up top. Genevieve looked off to the side in two of her photos, smiling as she glanced down at her purse, and in a fourth, she beamed her bright, white smile at the camera.

She paired her dress with pink heeled, strapped sandals, as well as a pink handbag.

Genevieve captioned her post and photos, “Can you guess my favorite color? (pink flower emoji) @revolve #REVOLVEFestival.”

What did Bachelor Nation have to say?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans took to Genevieve’s pictures and showed their love and appreciation for her outfit and her look.

The very first to comment was one of her fellow housemates during Clayton’s season, Mara Agrait. While Mara had some drama in the house with the youngest contestant, Sarah Hamrick, she and Genevieve were great friends and still are.

Mara wrote, “Gorgeous lady! Pretty in pink.” Moreover, @bachelorettewindmill also took to the post and gave Genevieve two fire flame emojis to show their thoughts on her photos.

Other Bachelor fans also gave Genevieve some love as they called her “stunning,” announced how much they liked the pink color on her, and said how well her pictures turned out.

One fan stated, “It suits you,” while another declared that pink was her favorite color as well.

Genevieve’s history on The Bachelor franchise

While Genevieve was outgoing in the house and with the women, and she also stood up for herself and others against the season’s villain, Shanae, she just couldn’t open up when it came to her relationship with Clayton.

Because of this, after the couples’ therapy session, Clayton told Genevieve that he had to send her home because she just couldn’t tear down the walls and let him in.

While Genevieve was sad at the moment, she seems to be doing great lately, as she has been hanging out with friends and family. Moreover, the whole social influencer gig really suits her, according to Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.